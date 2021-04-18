Minnesota reaches 7,000 COVID-19 deaths and the world reaches 3 million





According to the report, the number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide exceeded 3 million on Saturday. Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.. And Minnesota surpassed 7,000 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday. Minnesota Health Department. Governor Tim Walz ordered a half-mast to be raised on Monday, as it would be on the 19th of every month, to honor the lives lost in COVID-19. “COVID-19 has killed more than 7,000 Minnesotan. When tackling the extraordinary scale of this loss, we need to remember that each of the lives taken is more than just a few. These Minnesotan were our neighbors, friends, mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, husbands, wives. ” “On this day, I urge the Minnesotas to lower their flags to remember and honor their lost lives.” The county in the immediate vicinity of St. Cloud did not add deaths on Saturday, but Wright County lost its inhabitants in their early 40s. Stearns County added 100 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This is the first three-digit daily increase since December. Benton County added 26 cases and Sherburne County added 78 cases. Minnesota received 2,429 cases in its Saturday report, surpassing 2,000 for the third consecutive day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 554,536 Minnesotans have been aware of the new coronavirus infection. According to MDH, 7,005 people in the state have died from complications associated with the state. The latest totals for counties around St. Cloud are: Stearns County: 20,994 cases and 218 deaths.

Benton County: 5,305 cases and 97 deaths.

Sherburne County: 10,600 cases and 80 deaths. According to the MDH, 28,991 people have required hospitalization in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic, of which 5,921 are in the intensive care unit. Relation: How two young scientists tackle complexity and change in the St. Cloud Hospital lab despite the COVID-19 pandemic Globally, there are more than 140 million cases of COVID-19, including nearly 32 million in the United States. Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center..Of the 3 million people who died of infectious diseases worldwide, more than 566,000 are in the United States “Even if the vaccine begins to save lives, thousands of families mourn their loved ones who died of COVID-19,” Deputy Governor Peggy Flanagan said in a statement on Saturday. “More and more Minnesotan people are being called upon to have vaccines available. Answer that call. We will take steps to keep each other safe and prevent the spread of this deadly virus. I have to keep taking it. “ As of Thursday, 51% of Minnesotan over the age of 16 have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once. State Vaccine Dashboard.. The same applies to 44% of Stearns County residents and 30% of Benton County in that age range. In Sherburne County, 31% of the population over the age of 16 has received at least one shot. According to the state, nearly 1.6 million people in Minnesota have completed the vaccination series. Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today..

