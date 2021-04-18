Alberta reports first AstraZeneca-related thrombus

Alberta Health says a man in his 60s had a confirmed case of a blood clot associated with a blood clot AstraZeneca COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) vaccine.

The identity of the man is not disclosed to protect the confidentiality of the patient, but Alberta Health treats it after being diagnosed with a case of vaccine-induced immunothrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) after vaccination with AstraZeneca. I have reported that I have been recovering.

“It was during the timing of the risk that the symptoms began in the 4-20 day window we showed, and they sought medical care shortly after those symptoms began to appear,” Alberta said. Dr. Dina, director of state health, said. Hinsho said Saturday afternoon.

read more: Canada reports the first thrombus of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinated

Earlier this week, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and the Quebec Department of Health reported the first case in Canada of a person who developed a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The story continues under the ad

According to statistics collected from around the world, about one blood clot occurs for every 100,000 to 250,000 doses of the vaccine, according to Hinsho.

“I continue to recommend AstraZeneca to people over the age of 55 and recommend that all Albertans be vaccinated as soon as possible to protect your health and the health of those around you. Is the best way to do it, “said Hinsho.

“The Alberta case shows the second VITT case of more than 700,000 doses of AstraZeneca or CoviSHIELD / AstraZeneca previously administered in Canada. This was previously given to Alberta. It does not change the reported risk assessment. “

read more: Why rare blood clots may be a side effect of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Hinsho said that Albertans aged 55 and over who were diagnosed with COVID-19 had a one-200th chance of dying from the virus, “at least 1,500 times more COVID-19 than experiencing VITT after getting AstraZeneca. You are likely to be hospitalized at. “

“If I were in this age group, I would get this vaccine,” she said. “The first dose of AstraZeneca reduces infections by 60-70% and hospitalizations by 80%. As the number of cases increases in Alberta, this vaccine has high levels of COVID-19 infection and serious consequences. Providing protection brings great benefits to those who receive it. “

The story continues under the ad











6:31 Oxford-AstraZeneca Recipients Share Blood Coagulation Experience





Oxford-AstraZeneca Recipients Share Blood Coagulation Experience



On April 7, European Union drug regulators said they found a “potential link” between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and rare blood coagulation disorders, but the benefits of injections remain. He said he outperformed the risk and recommended that adults continue vaccination.

The European Medicines Agency has described blood clots as a “very rare” side effect. Most of the reported cases stated that they occurred in women under the age of 60 within two weeks of vaccination, but it was not possible to identify specific risk factors based on currently available evidence. ..

“Heparin is a drug used to both prevent and treat blood clots, but on rare occasions, taking it can cause an immune response that causes platelets to aggregate and produce the same type of platelets. Blood clots and low platelets that can cause, “Hinshaw said.

The story continues under the ad

“Therefore, for some reason, the AstraZeneca vaccine seems to cause the same type of syndrome.”

The vaccine is currently available online to all people between the ages of 55 and 64 in Alberta through pharmacies and through AHS.

read more: Alberta Offers Walk-in AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccination to Identify 1,646 New Cases

From Saturday, Alberta began offering Walk-in AstraZeneca vaccination at 26 pharmacies Over 5 days in Edmonton and Calgary.

AHS also opened two Walk Incra Zeneca Clinics on Saturday at the existing Rapid Flow Clinic at the Edmonton EXPO Center and the Southport Clinic in Calgary.

Melinda Pocoinski, an elementary school teacher in Calgary, is one of Alberta calling on the state to make more access to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As a teacher, Pocoinski said he should be able to get an injection as soon as the vaccine is available.

“I think it’s too risky for us to stay there for a long time. It’s said that the sooner everyone gets vaccinated, the better, so if anyone wants to get vaccinated, Find a way to get vaccinated, “she said.

“I just want to get the vaccine. I want it to return to normal. I don’t want to worry about this COVID ball hanging on my shoulder all the time.”

The story continues under the ad

Calgary-based Sandy Anderson said he had already been vaccinated for the first time. Standing outside the Southport Walk-in Clinic on Saturday, Anderson, who provides AstraZeneca vaccine to Albertan aged 55-64, said he would receive a second shot at the clinic if qualified.

“There are all sorts of people at risk, so open it. Don’t say more than 55. So that people can come in and start getting it. Please open it wider, “Anderson said.

Hinsho said there was debate about releasing the AstraZeneca vaccine to more Albertans.

“We are discussing the age group with the Advisory Committee, especially as the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Alberta,” she said.

“When weighing the risks and benefits of a particular vaccine in Alberta, it is important to look at the risk of being exposed to and affected by that particular virus, so as the risk of exposure increases, the vaccine The benefits of the are increased. Rise can also be provided.

“We are having exactly those conversations to determine the optimal age group that can provide additional protection to more people, but the decision has not yet been finalized.”

the current, 710 pharmacies continue to offer reservations for AstraZeneca vaccine The Calgary Rapid Flow Clinic at the Tellus Convention Center will continue to offer AstraZeneca by appointment.

The story continues under the ad











2:09 Canadian doctors want a national vaccination strategy







Previous video





Next video







related news