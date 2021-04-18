Health
Alberta reports first AstraZeneca-related thrombus
Alberta Health says a man in his 60s had a confirmed case of a blood clot associated with a blood clot AstraZeneca COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) vaccine.
The identity of the man is not disclosed to protect the confidentiality of the patient, but Alberta Health treats it after being diagnosed with a case of vaccine-induced immunothrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) after vaccination with AstraZeneca. I have reported that I have been recovering.
“It was during the timing of the risk that the symptoms began in the 4-20 day window we showed, and they sought medical care shortly after those symptoms began to appear,” Alberta said. Dr. Dina, director of state health, said. Hinsho said Saturday afternoon.
read more: Canada reports the first thrombus of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinated
Earlier this week, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and the Quebec Department of Health reported the first case in Canada of a person who developed a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.
According to statistics collected from around the world, about one blood clot occurs for every 100,000 to 250,000 doses of the vaccine, according to Hinsho.
“I continue to recommend AstraZeneca to people over the age of 55 and recommend that all Albertans be vaccinated as soon as possible to protect your health and the health of those around you. Is the best way to do it, “said Hinsho.
“The Alberta case shows the second VITT case of more than 700,000 doses of AstraZeneca or CoviSHIELD / AstraZeneca previously administered in Canada. This was previously given to Alberta. It does not change the reported risk assessment. “
read more: Why rare blood clots may be a side effect of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Hinsho said that Albertans aged 55 and over who were diagnosed with COVID-19 had a one-200th chance of dying from the virus, “at least 1,500 times more COVID-19 than experiencing VITT after getting AstraZeneca. You are likely to be hospitalized at. “
“If I were in this age group, I would get this vaccine,” she said. “The first dose of AstraZeneca reduces infections by 60-70% and hospitalizations by 80%. As the number of cases increases in Alberta, this vaccine has high levels of COVID-19 infection and serious consequences. Providing protection brings great benefits to those who receive it. “
Oxford-AstraZeneca Recipients Share Blood Coagulation Experience
On April 7, European Union drug regulators said they found a “potential link” between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and rare blood coagulation disorders, but the benefits of injections remain. He said he outperformed the risk and recommended that adults continue vaccination.
The European Medicines Agency has described blood clots as a “very rare” side effect. Most of the reported cases stated that they occurred in women under the age of 60 within two weeks of vaccination, but it was not possible to identify specific risk factors based on currently available evidence. ..
“Heparin is a drug used to both prevent and treat blood clots, but on rare occasions, taking it can cause an immune response that causes platelets to aggregate and produce the same type of platelets. Blood clots and low platelets that can cause, “Hinshaw said.
“Therefore, for some reason, the AstraZeneca vaccine seems to cause the same type of syndrome.”
The vaccine is currently available online to all people between the ages of 55 and 64 in Alberta through pharmacies and through AHS.
read more: Alberta Offers Walk-in AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccination to Identify 1,646 New Cases
From Saturday, Alberta began offering Walk-in AstraZeneca vaccination at 26 pharmacies Over 5 days in Edmonton and Calgary.
AHS also opened two Walk Incra Zeneca Clinics on Saturday at the existing Rapid Flow Clinic at the Edmonton EXPO Center and the Southport Clinic in Calgary.
Melinda Pocoinski, an elementary school teacher in Calgary, is one of Alberta calling on the state to make more access to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
As a teacher, Pocoinski said he should be able to get an injection as soon as the vaccine is available.
“I think it’s too risky for us to stay there for a long time. It’s said that the sooner everyone gets vaccinated, the better, so if anyone wants to get vaccinated, Find a way to get vaccinated, “she said.
“I just want to get the vaccine. I want it to return to normal. I don’t want to worry about this COVID ball hanging on my shoulder all the time.”
Calgary-based Sandy Anderson said he had already been vaccinated for the first time. Standing outside the Southport Walk-in Clinic on Saturday, Anderson, who provides AstraZeneca vaccine to Albertan aged 55-64, said he would receive a second shot at the clinic if qualified.
“There are all sorts of people at risk, so open it. Don’t say more than 55. So that people can come in and start getting it. Please open it wider, “Anderson said.
Hinsho said there was debate about releasing the AstraZeneca vaccine to more Albertans.
“We are discussing the age group with the Advisory Committee, especially as the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Alberta,” she said.
“When weighing the risks and benefits of a particular vaccine in Alberta, it is important to look at the risk of being exposed to and affected by that particular virus, so as the risk of exposure increases, the vaccine The benefits of the are increased. Rise can also be provided.
“We are having exactly those conversations to determine the optimal age group that can provide additional protection to more people, but the decision has not yet been finalized.”
the current, 710 pharmacies continue to offer reservations for AstraZeneca vaccine The Calgary Rapid Flow Clinic at the Tellus Convention Center will continue to offer AstraZeneca by appointment.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]