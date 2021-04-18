Health
Will COVID research help solve the mysteries of other viruses?
Gina Corata Screenplay Works
Barry Carmichael lost his sense of taste and smell while traveling in Europe. She remembers having a dinner date at a Michelin-starred restaurant, but she hasn’t tasted anything. “I didn’t have the heart to talk to my host,” she said.
May sound like COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection).. However, Carmichael, 72, a fellow at the University of Virginia Business School, lost his sense of taste and smell for three years in the 1990s. The only respiratory infection she had was bronchitis.
According to medical scientists, the complications of COVID have attracted people’s attention, but many symptoms, such as loss of odor, are not unique to COVID. Inflammation of the heart, damage to the lungs and nerves, and small blood clots in the lining of the lungs occur in a small but significant proportion of patients with other respiratory and viral infections. And these patients can also have their own version of “Long COVID”.
No one says that COVID is, for example, the annual influenza epidemic. Common seasonal flu did not kill millions and more than 500,000 Americans worldwide in a year, disrupting society and devastating the economy. However, COVID-19 offers a new opportunity to understand the complications of many common viral infections.
In front of PandemicDanielle Reed, deputy director of the Monell Chemical Senses Center, a non-profit research group in Philadelphia, said it was difficult to obtain research funding to study olfactory loss.
“No one seemed to care,” she said. But now, “there is an explosive rise in interest among funders.” (She added that most people who say they have lost their taste have really lost their sense of smell.)
Monel researchers want to compare how often people lose their sense of smell after a flu and COVID-19 attack and how long that loss lasts. Is there a genetic predisposition to this complication?
Researchers at other institutions want to know who is vulnerable to heart infections, blood clots, or lung damage after being infected with a respiratory virus such as the flu. In most cases, little is known. Part of the problem is that only a few patients with the respiratory virus are affected by these conditions, Coronavirus, It tended not to be a big number. Many of these effects were noticed, but then forgotten.
Heart problems after a viral infection are one of the most well-studied. Each year, myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) affects as many as 1.5 million people worldwide, most of whom were previously infected with the respiratory virus. Most will recover completely.
However, symptoms such as fatigue are often not recognized as being associated with myocarditis. Dr. Bruce McManus, an honorary professor of pathology at the University of British Columbia, also believes that the fatigue that follows a COVID-19 attack may be due to this heart problem.
“We consider COVID-19 and the flu to be respiratory illnesses, and in fact they are,” McManus said. “But in many cases, the myocardium is the reason many patients die.”
Some patients with severe COVID have lung damage. Dr. Clemente Brit Leon, a lung researcher at Yale University School of Medicine, said this could also occur with other viruses. He raises several possibilities.
“For example, influenza, herpesviruses, and cytomegalovirus infections can cause lung damage and scarring,” he said, referring to common viruses that usually do not cause symptoms. He said all of these viruses can be harmful in rare cases. “It can be very seriously injured and can destroy many tissues.”
According to Marco Goeijenbier of Erasmus University in the Netherlands, influenza can cause blood clots in the inner walls of the lungs, which look like small blood clots found in the lungs of some COVID patients. This happens when the flu virus infects the lower respiratory tract. This is a rare event as most people have existing defensive immunity.
Goeijenbier wants to study the blood clots that occur in these cases. Previously, because of the very small number of patients, he and others relied on laboratory studies and recreating the effects in ferrets, the preferred animals for studying the flu.
“It was difficult to get the money,” he said. “Big journals and funders didn’t find it interesting enough.”
COVID is changing that.
Pamela Dalton, a Monel odor researcher, said there is now a “huge cohort of people studying.” But “the big question is, even if you’ve learned everything about SARS-CoV-2” (the official name for the coronavirus) “how generalized it can be”.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]