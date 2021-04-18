Important vaccinations to avoid reinfection





The COVID-19 virus is once again widespread, and this time more and more young people are infected. According to medical professionals, most patients are currently in the 20-45 age group. This time, I will spare no children. If you plan to avoid vaccination just because you are a survivor of COVID-19, think twice. Despite previous COVID-19 infections, young people are more likely to catch the virus again and still infect others, according to a new study. Vaccination is required to boost the immune response, prevent reinfection, and reduce viral transmission, even after previous infections and the presence of antibodies. Therefore, it is important for young people to be vaccinated as much as possible.journal Lancet Respiratory Medicine I have published this study. Read again- Arvind Kejriwal warns people of lack of beds, oxygen in the Covid-19 surge in Delhi Immunity not guaranteed by past infections Past infections do not guarantee immunity, according to researchers at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in the United States. Therefore, vaccination People who have recovered from COVID-19 infection still need something that provides additional protection. In this study, researchers examined 2,346 young and healthy Marines in the United States Marine Corps. Of all participants, 189 were seropositive (previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 and had antibodies) and 2,247 were initially seronegative. Of research. Read again- Ventilation with excellent eye and mask protection and protection from Covid-19 Reinfection in many recovered patients Between May and November 2020, there were 1,098 (45%) new infections across both groups of new employees. Of the seropositive participants, 19 (10%) were positive. Secondary infection Under research. Of the recruits who were negative for serologic reactions, 1,079 (48 percent) were infected during the study. Read again- COVID-19 Virus Evolution: Peplomer Mutations and How They Promote Pandemics Reinfected people had low antibodies In addition, they found that among the serum-positive groups, re-infected participants had lower antibody levels against the SARS-CoV-2 virus than non-re-infected participants.Neutralization antibody It was also less common in 45 of 54 uninfected (83%) and 6 of 19 reinfected participants (32%). Reinfected people have one-tenth the viral load In addition, they found that the viral load of reinfected serum-positive recruits (measurable amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus) was on average only 10-fold lower than that of infected serum-negative participants. did. This is because some re-infected individuals still send the infection. However, the researchers agreed that this needed further study. (With input from IANS) Published: April 16, 2021 18:11 | Updated: April 16, 2021 6:14 pm







