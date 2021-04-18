Health
Vaccination hub opens door and AstraZeneca jab under 50 resumes
“All of these other issues that the Prime Minister continues to raise about what the world looks like are based on a successful vaccination program-that’s my focus.
“Quarantine is constitutionally the responsibility of the Prime Minister and the federal government. If the federal government proposes to introduce home quarantine, I look forward to its proposal being endorsed by public health experts. “
Foley said there was a “urgency” to inoculate vulnerable Australians and COVID-19 has killed 3 million people worldwide so far.
The federal government has begun talks with state and territory health ministers this week on the establishment and expansion of mass vaccination clinics, Foley said.
Eligible Victorian people in Phases 1a and 1b are encouraged to book for AstraZeneca jabs at one of the three mass vaccine centers. Bring-in options are available, but those with a reservation will be given priority.
The Victoria State Government has vaccinated 162,553 people so far, while the GP has vaccinated more than 150,000 through a federal-led program.
The state is capable of immunizing 50,000 to 60,000 people each week and is expected to grow to 100,000 per week within two weeks. The Commonwealth advises Victoria to receive 40,000 to 60,000 vaccinations a week next month.
Yeron Weimar, Victoria’s COVID-19 response commander, said options for expanding the high-dose vaccination approach to other parts of the state will be considered in the coming weeks.
“For us, this is an opportunity to ensure that as many people as possible have good access to a safe vaccine and to actually use the infrastructure and networks we have built over the past few months. “Weimer said. ..
After the Australian Immunization Technology Advisory Group (ATAGI), a panel of federal experts, the number of Australians requesting COVID-19 vaccination has declined. Recommendation The AstraZeneca vaccine is not given to people under the age of 50 due to the rare but serious risk of blood clotting disorders.
On average, less than 30,000 people have been vaccinated in Victoria in the past few weeks, far below the state’s capacity, according to Weimar.
Benkawi, head of the Victorian Department of Health’s vaccine program, said the government balances the risk of a pandemic with “catastrophic” consequences with the rare side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Loading
“I was fortunate to be one of the first AstraZeneca vaccinated healthcare professionals in Victoria. If I choose again, I will be vaccinated with the knowledge that it is safe and very effective.” Professor Kaui said. ..
“And we just need to see an example of a tragic loss of life abroad, as well as a significant reduction in the number of deaths abroad from countries that have developed vaccine programs.”
Officials addressing the public health risks of the AstraZeneca vaccine killed a 48-year-old woman on the Central Coast of New South Wales who suffered from thrombosis (thrombosis) with thrombocytopenia (thrombocytopenia) say. “Probably related” to AstraZeneca vaccine..
The current Australian health advice that the deployment of the AstraZeneca vaccine can continue safely continues to make Pfizer the preferred vaccine for people under the age of fifty. Unlikely to change..
Epidemiologist Tony Blakey of the University of Melbourne described Sunday’s announcement by the Victoria State Government as a “wise tweak.”
He said a crack in the system had occurred People were moving away from high-dose vaccine clinics, And these cracks deepened according to ATAGI’s recommendation to provide AstraZeneca to people under the age of 50, whose benefits outweigh the risks.
“It’s not a radical change, it’s clearing up the fragments and cracks that appear,” said Professor Blakely.
“That’s a good thing-a wise tweak. It’s a little helpful, but I expect a big announcement from the national cabinet tomorrow. What happened today is to sort out the current program a bit.
Deakin University Epidemiology Chairman Catherine Bennett welcomed the expansion of the high-dose vaccine clinic on Sunday and said she would release the GP.
“People are more accessible if they don’t know where to go, if they don’t have a regular doctor, or if they can’t organize their workplace,” says Professor Bennett.
“It may also be a way to speed up the completion of vaccine deployment.”
Phase 1a includes people working in the quarantine system, front-line healthcare professionals, and senior care staff and residents. Weimar said about 85 percent of the cohort had been vaccinated.
Phase 1b includes other healthcare professionals, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders 55 years and older, other Australians 70 years and older, and young qualified caregivers of underlying illness or disability and persons with disabilities. Adults, and important, high-risk workers, including them. In defense, police, firefighting, emergency services, meat processing.
Professor John Skelitt of the Therapeutic Goods Department said on Saturday that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine still seem to outweigh the risks of older Australians.
“The risk and impact of getting serious illness and dying from COVID is much greater in people over the age of 50, which is why authorities continue to encourage vaccination in these populations,” said Professor Skelitt. I am.
Sumeyya is a political reporter for The Age.
Ashleigh McMillan is The Age's latest news reporter.
