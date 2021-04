Coronavirus does not infect the brain, but it does damage it, says a Columbia University study

The COVID-19-causing coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 does not directly infect the brain, but can still cause serious neurological damage, a new study by neurological experts at the Columbia Medical School. Says. “There was considerable debate about whether the virus could infect the brain, but we couldn’t find any signs of the virus in the brain cells of more than 40 COVID-19 patients,” pathology and cell biology. James E. Goldman, a professor of science, said. Peter D, a professor of pathology and cell biology. He led the research with Canoll and Kiran T. Thakur, an assistant professor of neurology. “At the same time, there were many pathological changes in these brains, which is why patients with severe illness experience confusion, delirium, and other serious neurological effects, and in mild cases. Explain why patients experience “brain fog” for weeks or months. “ Studies published in the journal brainIs the largest and most detailed COVID-19 brain autopsy report ever published, and the most common neurological changes in these patients are inflammation caused by viruses in other parts of the body or cerebrovascular disease. It suggests that it may be caused. There is no virus in the brain cells The study examined the brains of 41 COVID-19 patients aged 38 to 97 years who died of the disease. Half were intubated and all had lung damage from the virus. Many of them were Hispanic. All patients underwent MRI and CT scans of the brain. To detect viruses in the brain, researchers used multiple methods, including RNA in situ hybridization, to detect viral RNA in intact cells. An antibody that can detect viral proteins in cells. RT-PCR is a highly sensitive technique for detecting viral RNA. However, they did not find the coronavirus in the patient’s brain cells. They detected very low levels of viral RNA by RT-PCR, probably due to the virus in the blood vessels or the soft meninges covering the brain. “There are several treatises claiming to have found the virus in neurons and glia, but we believe they are due to contamination,” says Canol. Despite the absence of the virus in the brain, they noticed many areas damaged by lack of oxygen. He said it was not surprising that there was a stroke-induced hypoxic disorder in the brain, as they all had severe lung disease. Permanent neurological problems in survivors Goldman states that further research is needed to understand why some patients after COVID-19 continue to experience symptoms. Researchers are currently examining and detailing autopsy of patients who died months after recovering from COVID-19. They also examined the brains of patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) prior to the COVID-19 pandemic to determine how much of the COVID-19 brain condition was the result of severe lung disease. Checking it up.

