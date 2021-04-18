Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Still Safe from Complications | News

Despite the recent suspension of use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to cases of blood clots, there are still no serious side effects from the use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
On Tuesday, the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommend “suspending” the use of Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. did.
Dr. Melinda Joyce, vice president of corporate support services at MedCenter Health, said there is an important difference in why Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have not yet caused similar problems.
“Both Pfizer and Moderna use the mRNA genetic code, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses another type of mechanism called a viral vector,” Joyce said. “It is believed that viral vectors can cause platelets and cause blood clots.”
The CDC said the mRNA gene code directs our cells to make a harmless part of what is called a “peplomer.” Peplomers are found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The viral vectors contained in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine use modified versions of different viruses to direct individual cells.
Joyce said the public should not be overly concerned about the recent suspension of Johnson & Johnson supply.
“Every day we learn something new about this virus and vaccine,” Joyce said. “We need to make sure that people understand that blood clots formed by vaccines are extremely rare. They are one in a million chances of occurring.”
Citing Kentucky Public Health Service findings, Joyce said that vaccine-induced blood clots are one in a million more likely to occur, while COVID-19 is one in 580 more likely to die. It states that there is.
“It is still necessary to pay attention to ensure that everything is safe,” Joyce said. “When a new drug is studied, it is studied in a wide variety of age groups, but even the best clinical trials do not know for sure how safe it is until the vaccine is widely used. . “
According to the Associated Press, six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a blood clot after vaccination, followed by a suspension. One died of complications.
According to Joyce, there is currently no definitive answer as to why blood clots are only found in women of childbearing age.
“This is very common in the medical field,” Joyce said of a rare complication. “Depending on the severity of side effects, you may need to take certain medications.”
Joyce has helped swift vaccinations in south-central Kentucky over the past few months at the Medical Center at Bowling Green’s Vaccine Clinic.
Although the clinic only administers the Pfizer vaccine, Joyce advised individuals to do their own research and consult a healthcare professional before deciding to vaccinate.
“All drugs carry the risks associated with them,” Joyce said. “People also need to think about the risks and benefits of getting COVID-19. We are still far from the forest with this (pandemic). There are still ways to achieve this.”
Joyce used the recent large surge of COVID-19 cases in Michigan as an example. AP said hospitalizations across the state have quadrupled in a month, approaching peak levels since last spring and fall.
Individuals 16-59 years old text message COVID to 270-796-4400 and those over 60 years old use keyword SENIOR 270-796-3200 to make a reservation at Med Center Health Clinic You can send it as a text message.
The clinic also began offering limited carry-on reservations for the general public on Tuesday.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @ JReecerBGDN or visit the following website: bgdailynews.com..
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit