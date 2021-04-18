Australia confirms that 48 years old died of blood clots from AstraZeneca vaccine





The Therapeutic Goods Agency (TGA), the Australian medical regulator, has determined that the death of a 48-year-old woman from blood clots is a side effect of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. A woman on the Central Coast of New South Wales was hospitalized with a blood clot four days after vaccination and died earlier this week, according to the Xinhua News Agency. The TGA on Friday evening confirmed that her arterial and venous coagulation and platelet count reduction were “probably related to vaccination.” Fundamental health The TGA Vaccine Safety Research Group (VSIG) said research on female mortality is complicated by underlying health conditions such as diabetes and “some atypical features.” “In the absence of alternative causes of clinical syndrome despite atypical clinical features and negative antibody testing, VSIG believed that a causal link to vaccination should be assumed at this time,” the statement said. Said in. “If this is an atypical symptom, VSIG will consider their decision if the test results and / or autopsy provide another cause.” This is the third confirmed case of thrombocytopenia associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been administered approximately 885,000 times in Australia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on April 8 that Australians will have restricted access to the AstraZeneca vaccine. Adults under the age of 50 should not use the vaccine according to TGA’s advice. Earlier on Friday, Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly urged Australians to get vaccinated, saying the benefits outweigh the risks. “Currently, it is a very rare situation in Australia, there is no community infection and there are few cases throughout the year. “It won’t continue. At some point in the future, I don’t know when, but there will be an incident here in Australia. “Being vaccinated is a protection not only for you, but for the people you care for, as you are more likely to get infected,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos