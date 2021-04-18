Health
If you have this blood type, you are likely to get a blood clot
Blood clot Recently, mainly the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Suspend use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine This is because there is a very rare but serious risk of blood clots among those who receive the shot. Aside from that vaccine, there are other risk factors for blood clots that are worth knowing. Studies show that your blood type can affect your chances of actually developing a blood clot. Read on to find out which blood type should pay special attention to a particular symptom, and more risks with a blood type, If you have this blood type, your risk of heart attack is higher, studies say..
People with type B blood are at greatest risk of blood clots.
Researchers have long sought to elucidate the link between blood type and blood clotting.Recently, in a study published in January 2020 Arteriosclerosis, thrombosis, and vascular biology, Journal of the American Heart Association.Researchers in this study surveyed more than 400,000 people, including those with blood type B. Suffering from blood clottingAlso known as thrombosis. People with blood type B are 45% more likely to experience thrombosis and 55% more likely to experience deep vein thrombosis (a type of blood clot that occurs in the deep veins) when compared to blood type O. became. And for more recent blood clot news, Dr. Forch says anyone who gets Johnson & Johnson Jab should do this..
Also, people with type O blood have the lowest risk of blood clotting.
Type A blood is also at increased risk. People with blood type A had a 44% higher risk of thrombosis and a 50% higher risk of deep vein thrombosis when compared to blood type O. In fact, looking at blood types other than O compared to type O clearly showed a significant increase in risk. People using non-O blood were 44% more likely to experience thrombosis and 51% more likely to experience deep vein thrombosis. It also increased the chances of developing pulmonary embolism, where blood clots move to the lungs, by 47%.
“Our results are consistent with previous small observations suggesting an increased risk of thromboembolic events in individuals with non-O blood group compared to individuals with blood group O. “The study explained. “It was observed that both blood types A and B had a similarly increased risk of developing thromboembolic events compared to blood type O.” It is also more useful than being delivered directly to the inbox. For information, Sign up for our daily newsletter..
This may be due to differences in blood type proteins.
Studies show that there are interesting links that may help explain the association between blood types and blood clots. People with type O blood have reduced levels of von Willebrand Factor (VWF), a protein that helps form blood clots.
However, this is just one possible explanation. “Thrombosis is a well-balanced and complex process that is affected by a number of factors and therefore various biological mechanisms involved in increasing the risk of thromboembolic events of blood group A (ie, cell function, cells). The number of receptors) may be present. In addition to the fact that the relationship with VWF has already been established, individuals with blood group B “concluded in the study. For more information on blood types If you have this blood type, your risk of dementia is high, studies say..
Seek medical attention immediately if you experience symptoms of blood clotting.
Knowing the signs and symptoms of blood clots is very important. More than 100,000 people die every year According to the CDC, it is caused by a blood clot. The CDC states that it is necessary to be aware of the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, which are the two main types of blood coagulation.
With deep vein thrombosis, swelling, pain, tenderness, and redness of the skin on the arms, legs, or stomach may occur, depending on the location of the blood clot. Pulmonary embolism can cause dyspnea, faster than normal or arrhythmia, chest pain or discomfort. Chest pain or discomfort is usually exacerbated by deep breathing or coughing, hemoptysis, and very low blood pressure, lightheadedness, or fainting. “If you have any symptoms, see your doctor as soon as possible,” the CDC warns. And for more guidance from the CDC, The CDC warns you to avoid this one location, even if you are vaccinated...
