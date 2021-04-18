AIIMS Chief says indoor ventilation needs to stop air-derived Covids

In a closed atmosphere, even one infected person can infect everyone, Dr. Landeep Grelia said.

Dr. Landeep Grelia, director of the renowned All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said today that Covid is good indoors, given the new findings that it spreads through air rather than droplets, as originally envisioned. Emphasized the need for good ventilation. According to a new article in the medical journal The Lancet, the evidence that the virus is levitating is overwhelming, and safety protocols need to be adjusted accordingly.

Dr. Guleria told NDTV that the virus could spread outdoors rather than indoors, in the context of Covid’s second massive second surge, which has recorded more than Rs 20,000 fresh infections daily for the past four days. He said the sex was low. In the summer, he added, it’s important to open all the windows for good ventilation.

“Your room should be very well ventilated. It needs to be well ventilated. It is better not to have crowds or meetings in closed rooms,” Dr. Guleria told NDTV.

“Sit 10 meters away from a positive person and you won’t get infected. Aerosols can travel longer distances, and coughing and sneezing can make them even longer,” Dr said. I added. Guleria, a key member of the government’s Covid task force.

He explained the details of the mode of infection and said that aerosol infections are very different from droplet infections.

Droplets are particles larger than 5 microns and cannot travel far. It will move at most 2 meters and settle on the ground.

Assuming this was the main mode of infection, the emphasis was on cleaning the surface, wearing gloves, and keeping a distance of 2 meters from the next person.

However, with aerosol permeation, particles are smaller than 5 microns and can travel much longer distances.

Therefore, when an infected person coughs or sneezes in a closed room, the virus can be present in the air even after he is gone, “added Dr. Guleria, emphasizing the importance of free air circulation.

The spread of the coronavirus in the air was suggested by several groups of researchers last year, but the World Health Organization devoted itself to droplet theory and later admitted that the virus could only levitate in a small closed room. ..

A new assessment released last week at Lancet said there was “consistent and strong evidence” that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was transmitted primarily in the air.

A team of six experts from the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada said the evidence to support aerial propagation was “overwhelming and there was little evidence to support the propagation of large droplets.”

“There is an urgent need for the World Health Organization and other public health organizations to adapt the description of the infection to scientific evidence and focus on mitigation to reduce airborne infections,” said José, a chemist at the Joint Laboratory. Luis Jimenez said. Environmental science and research at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Asked about the importance of wearing a double mask in view of highly infectious mutants, Dr. Guleria said it was not necessary if using an N-95 mask.

He said it was also important that the mask was worn properly. There should be no gap between the mask and the skin towards the cheeks or chin.

The mask should form a seal around your nose and mouth, “he added.