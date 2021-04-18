Maine reaches a milestone with COVID-19 vaccination efforts





Augusta, Maine (WABI)-Maine has reached a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, with half of Maine people over the age of 16 receiving at least one vaccination. Governor Janet Mills made an announcement on Sunday morning. This includes 38% of eligible Maine residents who received the final dose of the virus. by Main CDCOver 50% of Maine residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once. This includes at least one in three fully vaccinated eligible residents of Maine. To date, 564,281 people in Maine have received the first dose of the vaccine and 427,527 have received the final dose. Maine currently leads the country in the proportion of the total population fully vaccinated. Bloomberg.. “This is the largest vaccination effort in our history and one of the greatest logistical challenges of generations. This milestone is the Department of Health and Human Services, Main State, Main State. A testament to the teamwork of the CDC, Main State National Guard, state-wide health care providers and volunteers, and working 24 hours a day to protect Main State people from COVID. 19. The result of their efforts. And because the people of Maine roll up their sleeves to play their part, more than half of the residents of Maine over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once, one-third. These are fully vaccinated. We will continue to vaccinate as many people as possible so that we can defeat this virus and its variants and return to normal as soon as possible. We recommend that you get vaccinated. “ “Currently, we’re approaching one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on the arms of people in Maine, made possible by collaboration with healthcare providers, volunteers, and countless others throughout the state. It’s an amazing achievement. There’s still a lot to do to defeat this virus, thank all the Maines shot to increase the supply of vaccines from the federal government, and make reservations with friends, family and neighbors. I advise you to do it .. “ To book a COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the following list. Vaccination site Alternatively, call Community Vaccination Line 1-888-445-4111 Monday through Friday from 7 am to 7 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 2 pm. Translation services are available through this line. Hearing or hearing impaired people can dial 711 and ask them to connect to the numbers above. Vaccination lines do not provide faster access to appointments. The COVID-19 vaccine is free, but people in Maine need to be prepared to provide insurance information at the vaccination clinic. DHHS also offers free transfers to bookings for people with transportation problems. If you have a reservation and need to board, please call 1-855-608-5172 at least 48 hours before your reservation. Copyright 2021 WABI. all rights reserved.

