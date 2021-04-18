What did living for a year with SARS-CoV-2 teach us?

In the diagram showing the cross section of SARS-CoV-2 surrounded by plasma, the neutralizing antibody is shown in bright yellow. Illustration: David S. Goodsell, RCSB Protein Data Bank, Springer Nature; Doi: 10.2210 / rcsb_pdb / goodsell-gallery-025

On this day last year, I thought I was discussing an empty street bordered by a tarpaulin wheelbarrow and how their discouraged sellers could survive. afterwards,, The coronavirus was a trapped monster, the mask was a bijou couture, and chemists ran out of disinfectants, hydroxychloroquine, and pulse oximeters. Neighbors hid an oxygen cylinder under the bed and soaked the vegetables in bleach.

today, I think of the same sky street, the same tarpaulin wheelbarrow, and the same discouraged seller. Coronavirus is wandering, masks are a must, neighbors are still fascinated by their oximeters. Only a small part of the country is vaccinated. But nothing has changed about this difference. The pulse is one of the panics, accelerating daily with the new repetitive screams of SARS-CoV-2. In fact, it’s rarely called anymore. Talk about mutants and variants. This is the second wave of COVID. Or is it the third?

Déjà vu. We again devoted ourselves to the stupidity of 2020. What did your one-year life with SARS-CoV-2 teach us?

There is nothing but that jargon.

Still, we should be well informed by now. What gets in the way? panic.

Panic kills more efficiently than any virus.

The damage caused by our panic has a recognizable sign if our seeds are still around when the dust settles down. So far, it is only displayed in pixels.

For everyone after the pandemic, it was clear last year that severe COVID-19 was the result of an uncontrollable, uncontrollable, inflammatory response, and that the weakened immune system was unsuccessful.

Therefore, in people with diseases that increase inflammation, it could be more severe and even fatal. Think of diabetes and think of cardiovascular disease. And think because it’s the root cause – think of obesity. It could also be more severe in older people triggered by an inflammatory response. We knew all of this as early as March 2020.

It was self-evident. COVID-19 wasn’t just a virus. It was about our body’s reaction to it. The virus disrupted the first response of innate immunity, resulting in a chaotic cascade of subsequent responses. And although it started in the upper respiratory tract, COVID-19 affected all body organs.

The virus involves receptors that are present in all body tissues. The effect depends on how stable the immune response is. The most injured target tissue is the lining of blood vessels everywhere. This explains the turmoil of severe illness in which a single physical function is not immune to confusion.

Unfortunately, immunity is quite different from what the Wellness Bazaar makes us believe. No matter how enthusiastic the celebrities are, they cannot be “boosted” by a variety of molecules, compounds, exotic seeds, weeds, and indistinguishable substances such as vegetables, algae, and fungi. Even the authority of ancestors must be challenged. The country is now swallowing large amounts of turmeric boiled in happy cow milk, but that didn’t help. Also, nothing else can be trusted from the kitchen shelves.

This is usually countered as follows: Why don’t you swallow it anyway? They probably can’t do any harm without their help!

Yes, I can.

Our people involved in the pharmacology of foods and spices are alternately excited and appalled by the chemistry. At present, it is sufficient to say that it contains molecules that affect the tightly controlled processes of inflammation and blood clotting. I don’t want to interfere when faced with SARS-CoV-2.

The only way to protect the immune process is to medically deal with any illness you may have. Otherwise, live as wisely as possible with fresh air and exercise, a good hearty meal, and a peaceful night. If you insist, I can verify it in biochemical terms. There is a little research every week, and yes, it tells us that common sense is a good science.

Common sense, alas, robs the drama of the moment. This is very disappointing for both doctors and patients. Panics occur with each other and are always dealt with by prescription. This is a kneeling reaction. All patients tested positive for COVID or who have been in contact with the case were given a list of drugs, continued eye training with a pulse oximeter, and at the moment O2 approached suspicion. You will be advised to hurry to the hospital. The drug is as expected, and proven, useless. Standard prescriptions include antibiotics, old and new antivirals, antiparasitics, plenty of vitamins and trace minerals, and enough vitamin D to survive behind the moon. Steroids are reserved for follow-up.

Name the beast: hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, favipiravir, doxycycline, zidovudine (AZT). They were all tried, tested and found to be missing.

Reasons for not prescribing.

But today, even asymptomatic “positives” are blamed for many things. Even prescriptions are redundant. These medicines are recommended by family and friends.

There is no lack of information here, just a disruption of trust between doctors and patients. Doctors do not trust the patient’s intelligence. The reverse is also true. As a result, the first principle of medicine, “do no harm,” is ignored.

So what do you do?

Hospitalized!

The experience can be anything from compassionate to hellish ruthless. It’s a draw luck. Either way, it’s protocol-based. Protocol decisions should be made by the Point of Care physician, who is young, inexperienced, and often too unqualified. Congenital intelligence is rapidly curtailed because it must comply with protocols, systems, and jobs.

Hospitalization further emphasizes inequality that affects every stage of medical care. Beds, tests, images, drugs, oxygen and intensive care are only available if you can afford it.

Most Indians are forced to go without medical care when faced with the severity of COVID-19 experienced by the West. Before it gets worse, we need to disperse healthcare and divide it into manageable units with maximum self-sufficiency. Indians show an amazing ability to organize in an emergency. Such self-sufficiency also guarantees greater compassion and understanding, which is the first step towards a stable society.

Suffering from ubiquitous illnesses for which there is no cure, we have done some dramatic, wonderful and dazzling science – we have produced vaccines. What reaction should a vaccine give us? Appropriate Neutralizing Antibodies and Appropriate T Cell Responses – This leads to less severe disease. Or there is no illness. This is the expected response – the rest is up to you. When it comes to COVID-19, the magical molecule is still and forever you. The vaccine is as good as your reaction.

Our approach was virus-focused and could not quell the pandemic.

mutation?

Why it is the nature of the beast and you can’t stop it.

The virus has been ubiquitous since its first appearance. The boundaries shown in the interactive map were predictions of estimated knowledge only. While working on my book last year, I came up with a series of examples of viruses claiming themselves long before and far away from the events in Wuhan’s fresh market. Some of those observations are reluctantly acknowledged today.

More importantly, the WHO fact-finding report examines the potential for industrialized genocide as a potential spillover event.

SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus and the killing site is the lower respiratory tract.

Our first effort is to protect this delicate part of the body. The virus attaches to the upper respiratory tract and has a beautiful defense system in place to prevent it from reaching the lower respiratory tract. You need to be healthy by minimizing irritants.

This means clean air. India has the most tragic story about it and we have an urgent need to clean it up. This means all measures that undermine capitalism, such as the suspension of construction projects, the closure of unregulated factories, and the reduction of vehicle emissions. The blockade only exacerbates the situation of the poor by refusing ventilation by forcing people to flock to a small space full of cooking smoke. Strategies cannot be patterned in countries where lifestyles are far from us.

The only thing that works universally is physical distance. The vaccine is still hopeful to withstand. Yes, it’s missing, but it’s a temporary setback.

In the meantime, there are many things we can do. Reduce respiratory irritants near us. Quit smoking. Remove the incense stick, Sanbrani And other fumigations including mosquito coils.

Do not inhale vapors. The cilia, the guardians of the airways, are delicate structures that function efficiently only at body temperature.

Do not self-medicate.

Walk, run, dance. Sing because it opens your lungs as much as your heart, but make sure your audience is at least 6 feet away.

And when everything else is disappointed, there is still cricket.

Surgeons Carpana Swaminasan and Ishrat Saeed write together as Carpish Ratna. Their book, Crown of thorns: coronavirus and us, Published in August 2020. Paxilla Pandemonium Scheduled for later this year.