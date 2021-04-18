More than 200,000 South African seniors enrolled in vaccine deployment within 24 hours

Share this article: share Tweet share share share Email share

Over 200,000 South Africans over the age of 60 are enrolled in the national Phase 2 vaccination program for vaccination. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has launched the National Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) to allow South Africans over the age of 60 to enroll in Phase 2 of the national vaccination program. Photo: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA) On Saturday, the Ministry of Health spokesperson Popo Maja confirmed that by 2:00 pm, 228,397 registrations had been obtained through the Ministry’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS). The portal was launched Friday night by Health Minister Zwelli Mukize and was welcomed as a step in the right direction. It went live at 4 pm, with 126,000 registered within an hour, and by 9 pm that number had grown to 153746. Yesterday, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported that Covid-19 had more than 3 million deaths worldwide. As of Friday evening, South Africa had 53,663 deaths, with 92 dying from Covid-19-related complications while the Western Cape recorded one death. Khayelitsha’s weekend Argus Fezeka Kiva said the 65-year-old mother took less than three minutes to register for the system, giving her family hope.

“This was a simple process that took very little time and effort. It was user-friendly and very convenient and kind as I was asked what day of the week I would like to be vaccinated and what time of the day it would be comfortable. “She said.

“I sent an SMS one day after filling out everything to confirm my registration, and as I approached the time for vaccination, I could expect an explanation of the location and date of vaccination. This is a step in the (right) direction. “

Concerns have been raised that electronic systems may be prejudiced against older people living in rural areas and may not have access to the internet or smartphones that allow registration.

Mkhize also announced on Friday that it is also working on setting up the WhatsApp service for registration and will announce it as soon as the service is available.

A spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Health, Shimoney Regter, said he is also taking steps to help people who may not have access to the Internet register on the EVDS portal.

“Since the pandemic began, we have established networks with Elderly Housing with Care and other stakeholders, including the City of Cape Town and partners of nonprofits that provide door-to-door services. It helps to get in touch and ensure that no one is left behind at the beginning of Phase 2, “she said.

The government has suspended the deployment of the Johnson & Johnson (J & J) Covid-19 vaccine, but appears to be distributing the PfizerBioNTech double-shot vaccine. The second stage of vaccination.

Health Minister Zwelli Mukize announced at a parliamentary briefing that SA would inoculate a total of 15 million Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines.

Millions of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are expected to arrive in the country prior to the start of the country’s Phase 2 program.Photo: Reuters

The news comes from an Israeli study finding that the first variant of coronavirus found in SA breaks through the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

UWC virologist Professor Bertram Fielding said: “This is a very small study, and looking back at any of the other vaccines, they all report escape variants. This is not unique to Pfizer.”

“It’s also important to remember that pharmaceutical companies were always expecting this to happen, so some pharmaceutical companies are working on booster shots targeting variants, but not so much. Not outside.

The way it was tested, it was tested in the laboratory-most of these studies, you will see it for other vaccines as well. “

At least 325260 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are scheduled for domestic delivery on May 3, with weekly delivery of the vaccine scheduled.

With the addition of these vaccines, the Ministry of Health’s goal is now to vaccinate 30 million South Africans, half of whom will be vaccinated against Pfizer-BioNTech.

Fielding said none of these vaccines were 100% effective. “Looking at Johnson & Johnson, they were about 60 percent more effective overall, 80 percent more effective in hospitalization, and almost 100 percent more effective in preventing death.”

“The vaccine tested is not 100% effective against any mutant,” he added.

Sisungke’s medical researchers say this is not a source of concern. Sisonke’s research is a collaborative effort between the National Ministry of Public Health, the SA Medical Research Council, the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation, Caprisa, Janssen, Johnson & Johnson.

A clinical trial of an open-label, single-dose Phase 3B vaccine aims to monitor the effectiveness of shots in the prevention of severe Covid-19.

Dumile Mlambo, a Sisonke spokesman, is working with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and hematology experts to review research procedures, consent processes, and side effect management with a view to resuming vaccination. I said there is.

“We provide safety monitoring, information about the rare coagulation syndrome described in the United States, and advice to vaccinated people and their caregivers.

“To date, 2.2% of healthcare professionals vaccinated with the J & J vaccine as part of Sisonke’s research have reported side effects or adverse health effects after vaccination.

“Most of the reported adverse events were minor local or systemic reactions,” said Mlambo, a very rare complication that affects 1 in 1 million vaccinated people. He added that he had a disease.

Meanwhile, Sahpra spokesman Yuven Gounden said a clear causal link between vaccination and impaired blood coagulation has not yet been identified and is under investigation.

“Thromboembolism (thrombus) is not uncommon and may be associated with conditions such as immobility, pregnancy, surgery, and malignancies, to name a few.

“The risk of blood clots from the Covid-19 vaccine is far more important than the benefits of vaccination,” Gounden said.

“The risk of blood coagulation disorders observed in the vaccinated population is now very rare and much lower than the risk normally seen in a wider population.”

Another health expert, Dr. Angelique Coetzee of the South African Medical Association, agreed that blood clotting is extremely rare.

“The strengths and weaknesses of getting Covid-19 need to be compared to the very rare coagulation disorders,” says Coetzee.