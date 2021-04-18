Early evidence shows the efficacy of the antiviral drug MK-4482 against COVID-19 | Weather Channel-Weather Channel article





Typical image (IANS) Researchers say that oral antivirals have potential for the prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infection. The antiviral agent MK-4482 significantly reduces the level of viral and disease damage in the lungs of hamsters treated for SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a new study by scientists at the National Institutes of Health. I was allowed to. MK-4482 is currently undergoing clinical trials in humans. In the study, it was published in the journal Nature CommunicationsScientists have found that MK-4482 treatment is effective when provided 12 hours before or 12 hours after infecting hamsters with SARS-CoV-2. MK-4482 treatment may reduce high-risk exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and is used to treat established SARS-CoV-2 infections alone or perhaps in combination with other agents. Heinz Feldmann and the NIH team say it could be done. The project included three groups of hamsters. Post-infection treatment group; and untreated control group. In the two treatment groups, scientists orally administered MK-4482 every 12 hours for 3 days. At the end of the study, animals in each treatment group had 100 times less lung-infecting virus than controls. Animals in the two treatment groups also had significantly less lung lesions than the control group. Scientists have determined the therapeutic dose of MK-4482 for this study based on previous experiments performed on mouse models of SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV. In these studies, MK-4482 was effective in blocking virus replication. The Drug Innovation Ventures group at Emory University in Atlanta has developed MK-4482 (also known as molnupiravir and EIDD-2801) to treat influenza. MK-4482 is being developed by biotechnology company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in collaboration with Merck as a potential COVID-19 treatment. The drug is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 of human clinical trials. **** The above article is published from a wire source with minimal changes to headlines and text.

