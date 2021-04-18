“It’s about time”: All Massachusetts residents qualify for vaccination on Monday

On Monday, when all Massachusetts residents were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Quincy resident Iris O’Connor said he would probably feel a variety of emotions.

On the other hand, she said she would feel optimistic, as many who were anxious for vaccination are now qualified.Meanwhile, she wonders why she was able to save her Mom’s life Not immediately available in Massachusetts.

Coronavirus vaccine

“It’s about time. It’s a little confusing to see how things went in Massachusetts and Florida, where my mother died,” said O’Connor, who has already been vaccinated. “Mysteriously, based on what I read on social media, I find it easier to book vaccinations in Florida than in Massachusetts.”

In fact, the vaccine was available to all Floridians almost two weeks ago.Governor Charlie Baker Criticized Not to mention the deployment of Massachusetts vaccines Technical Snuffs that interfered with the early stages of vaccine registration.

“I think many states have chosen to pursue a variety of different approaches to this, so it’s difficult to make a really broad comparison between states,” the governor said in February. “As I said, Massachusetts chose to prioritize many communities and many professions that were not prioritized in other states early on. We chose to focus. Compared to many other states that did not focus on the unreachable population. “

The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, with four vaccination sites and several pop-up locations, is strengthening itself on Monday. Chief Operating Officer Greg Wilmot said he has responded to client concerns as long as the vaccine is available.

“We are currently answering many questions about Johnson & Johnson,” he said. Suspension of use of the vaccine.. “And people should know that we have other vaccines available.”

According to Wilmot, the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center expects 1,500 people per day this week. On Monday, the state says an additional 1.7 million people will qualify. David Leon of Summerville is one of them, but he is not immediately vaccinated. He has a plan for next week and that’s okay.

“It’s kind of weird because I’m not an athlete, but I remember the Super Bowl, where the Patriots went down in the third quarter,” Leung said. “Until it’s over, it’s never over, and what’s the next nine days of the pandemic so far?”

The light at the end of the tunnel may be felt nearby, as more than 2 million Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated and nearly as many have been vaccinated halfway. However, as many health professionals talk about the need for booster shots, the tunnel can be longer than we thought it would be. Greg Wilmot of the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center said he didn’t think much about it.

“Currently, we are very focused on providing the first dose to the most hit communities,” he said.

Quincy-based Iris O’Connor, whose mother died of COVID last summer, said she wants people to be vaccinated now that she is qualified. She hasn’t had a funeral for her mother yet, and doesn’t want more people to endure such a loss.

“If the vaccine can prevent it, I will encourage it until the kingdom comes,” O’Connor said.