Delays and surges in treatment of coronavirus cases overwhelm Michigan hospitals in the third round

Every day in the COVID-19 unit at Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital, nurse Dina Smith says, “Go, go, go constantly.”

Medical staff have been overwhelmed for the third time as Michigan has withstood a surge in coronavirus that surpasses any other state.

“I feel a little busier this time, because it looks like more and more people are suffering from this wave,” Smith said. “This is the third time we’ve done this and it could be exhausted and beaten.”

The hospital was overwhelmed when the pandemic reached its first peak in April 2020. Then, in December, a second wave rushed in and was overwhelmed again.

She said last year was a whirlwind for Smith, who began nursing in January 2020.

As of Tuesday, 82.17% of hospital beds throughout the state are occupied. The latest data show that 4,209 adults and children are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. This means that coronavirus patients occupy 21.79% of the occupied beds.

Coronavirus cases are putting a serious strain on healthcare staff and resources amid the proliferation of Michigan, said Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of infection prevention at Beaumont Health in southeastern Michigan. I will.

Gilpin said the Beaumont Hospital has 800 COVID-19 patients in eight facilities. They have ample personal protective equipment, beds, and ventilators, but staffing can be a burden.

For 30-year-old Smith, she’s more than just a nurse in the COVID unit. On holidays, I stay home to help my daughter with virtual learning.

“It’s the same for many of my colleagues,” Smith said. “Our responsibilities don’t end with our work, we have to go home and do basically another job.”

Due to the pandemic, the hospital had to adapt several times. Therefore, in the face of another surge, they have a new plan.

McLaren Hospital in northern Michigan has planned how to deal with the massive outbreak of coronavirus, but it didn’t have to be done yet, in marketing and business development in the McLaren Bay, Caro and Sam regions. Regional Vice President Magen Samyn said. ..

“Based on daily hospitalizations and discharges, we may be able to approach such higher levels of capacity, but we haven’t reached a level that we can’t handle,” says Samin.

McLaren did not have to cancel or reschedule selective surgery, but Beaumont canceled selective surgery on a case-by-case basis.

Beaumont Hospital has a capacity of 90% to 95%, but the capacity issue is different from the December surge. The number of non-COVID patients is increasing significantly.

Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, said the hospital is still seeing the aftereffects of delayed care due to a pandemic shutdown. This means that more patients are hospitalized for reasons other than coronavirus infection.

“So people you know, who might have come earlier, but it’s just busy,” Elmouchi said. “Unfortunately, there are many sick people.”

Another notable difference in this surge is population. According to Elmouchi, hospitals are seeing younger patients than before. This is due to the fact that the majority of older people are vaccinated and the more contagious COVID-19 mutant.

As for the young population, Elmouchi said, “They are unaware because they didn’t really get sick in the past. Now some of them are sick.”

Young patients stay for shorter periods of time and usually do not need a ventilator, but they are still incredibly ill, Gilpin said. The beds are still full, putting a strain on the staff.

Susan Grant, Chief Nursing Officer, said many of Beaumont’s staff took extra shifts and contacted external agencies to increase staff at vaccine clinics and other healthcare systems.

Beaumont also aims to move staff throughout the healthcare system to support different units and floors, she said.

“But we need help. We need people to play our part in order to flatten this curve,” Grant said.

