Reach Vaccine Milestones in Maine and Massachusetts – Boston News, Weather, Sports

Half of Maine’s population over the age of 16 has been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once, Governor Janet Mills said on Sunday.

Mills said in a news release that the amount included 38% of eligible residents who received the final dose.

“Currently, we’re approaching one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on the arms of people in Maine, made possible by working with healthcare providers, volunteers, and countless others throughout the state. It’s an amazing achievement, “said Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. Maine Department of Health and Human Services “”

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Sunday that the state is home to more than 57,000 cases of the virus, 765 deaths, including a new one, and more than 400 infections.

___

Connecticut

Central Connecticut State University held an on-campus vaccine clinic on Sunday and provided students with $ 50 housing credits next fall to show evidence of complete vaccination.

Some students do not need incentives.

“I think we need it because it helps everyone stay safe so that the campus can return to normal,” CCSU freshman Rachel Broy reported on WVIT-TV.

The university said it would vaccinate 800 pre-registered students at the event, each hoping to receive the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

___

Vermont

Vermont Governor Phil Scott states that the Coronavirus Relief Bill contains “urgently needed” funding for Vermont citizens and allows it to become unsigned, but the US Rescue Planning Act and Schools Encourage the “unwise” use of emergency funds.

The Republican governor said in a statement to lawmakers released Saturday night that the bill began in January by funding urgent pandemic needs, but in the next two months it will be more. It has evolved into a complex measure.

Scott emphasized the “valuable bailout” clause of the bill, including $ 47 million for his budget initiatives, such as financial assistance to businesses, the need for emergency housing, and environmental cleanup. Money is also used to prevent foreclosures and mental health services.

However, Scott said the bill “has policy and spending choices that suggest that there are very different views on how best to develop federal recovery and economic stimulus financing. It is included. “

Scott said he did not support deploying federal coronavirus relief supplies “in small increments across a jumble of bills and programs.”

Vermont reported nearly 150 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, exceeding 22,000 across the state since the pandemic began. A total of 26 people were hospitalized and 5 were hospitalized in the intensive care unit. No new deaths were reported, totaling 242.

___

Massachusetts

Governor Charlie Baker said more than two million Massachusetts states have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Baker shared a milestone in a tweet on Saturday.

The State Department said most residents had been vaccinated with either the Pfizer or the modelna vaccine twice. Over 201,000 people have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

“On Monday, everyone over the age of 16 will be eligible. We look forward to continuing the progress of vaccination of our population,” Baker’s tweet read.

___

Rhode Island

A free bus to the COVID-19 vaccination site on Rhode Island will begin on Monday.

Governor Danielle McKee said at a press conference last week that the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority would provide vehicles to people entering and exiting vaccination appointments. He said that anyone in need of a ride would need to contact RIPTA Customer Service by email or phone.

Vaccination eligibility is open to all people over the age of 16 as of Monday.

___

New Hampshire

The annual contest to reward high school journalists in New Hampshire was adjusted this year to account for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, those competing for the Brodsky Award had to submit examples of published works. But given the challenges pandemics have brought to school treatises, this year’s contest will be about how pandemics challenged communities and schools, and how they could lead to positive changes. Ask students to submit an essay of up to 800 words.

Founded by a former editor of Manchester’s Central High School treatise, the $ 5,000 prize is open to seniors at all high schools in New Hampshire. The deadline for submission is May 14th.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)