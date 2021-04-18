Fauci hopes to decide whether to restart Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Friday

Washington- Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, said on Sunday Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine By Friday.

“The decision will almost certainly be made by Friday,” Forch, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with “Face the Nation.” “I really don’t expect them to want to stretch it a little longer in some way. I’ll make a decision about J & J. I don’t know what it will be, but what are you thinking? Possible? Gender, one of the possibilities is to get them back, but to do it with some form of restriction or some form of warning, but by Friday we believe we will know the answer. “

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) jointly last week Temporary “pause” About the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine after 6 women reported rare blood coagulation disorders. Women between the ages of 18 and 48 experienced symptoms 6 to 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Federal authorities, including Fauci, have emphasized that adverse effects are extremely rare, but those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be aware of symptoms such as severe headaches, difficulty moving, chest discomfort, and dyspnea. I said I needed it.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was a small portion of the approximately 190 million doses of vaccine given when US health agencies called for a suspension last week. The White House said the temporary hold was not expected to affect President Biden’s vaccine program, as the government secured enough vaccines from Pfizer and Modana to maintain the pace of vaccination. It was.

The CDC Advisory Committee was convened last Wednesday to discuss the discontinuation of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, but its members Did not vote Whether it is necessary to extend the suspension, citing insufficient data to make the final recommendation.

Forch said the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 shots may be gender-restricted, but so far only six out of millions of recipients. I was warned because I didn’t see any illness. He also said that in the European Union and the United Kingdom, rare cases of blood clots from AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, not limited to women, have been reported.

“That’s one of the points we want to be aware of,” he said. “So you don’t want to jump out in front of yourself and decide to know the overall spectrum of this. That’s one of the reasons they paused and hope to know it by Friday. I am. “

Fauci said that each of the three FDA-approved vaccines (Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson) was very much, despite concerns that the suspension of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine could increase vaccine hesitation. I emphasized that it is effective.

“One of the things to emphasize when dealing with safety is that the suspension of one vaccine should not be extrapolated to another,” he said. “For example, the same surveillance system that picked up six women at J & J was the same surveillance system used by the CDC and FDA in Moderna and Pfizer products. So far, you know. So, thousands, thousands, and tens of millions of people are vaccinated with these vaccines, so one of the things that can be removed from all of these is that the surveillance system, CDC, and FDA are something safe. I can be sure. “

The United States administers 3-4 million coronavirus vaccines daily and has received nearly 206 million injections so far. According to the CDC, nearly 40% of the total US population has been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once.

Fauci says it is important to maintain current immunization rates to keep infection rates low, and the United States is still reporting 60,000 to 70,000 new infections per day, so mitigation measures are now available. He added that it should not be mitigated.

“I don’t think it’s really wise to declare victory and withdraw prematurely,” he said. “Undoubtedly, we continue to vaccinate more and more people every day, so if we don’t give the virus the opportunity to grow in nature, that rate will drop.”

“If we stay there a little longer, we believe we’re okay,” Fauci said.

“You will be able to start over as before,” he said. “But we need to get as many people as possible vaccinated.”

Fauci predicted that Americans would know if booster shots would be needed to protect against new coronavirus strains by the end of summer.