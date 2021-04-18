Governor Gavin Newsom calls COVID-19 herd immunity an “illusion.” Is he right? – Orange County Register

For more than a year after COVID-19 ruined our lives, the concept of group immunity has emerged in our future as a goal to be achieved: a sufficient number of us from COVID-19. Once immunized by recovery or vaccination, a pandemic occurs in the rearview mirror and revives as we knew.

Experiences such as the Spanish flu and measles have given us reason to believe that the virus will disappear if no one is found that is not sufficiently protected to be infected.

But even with the surge in vaccination efforts and access to everyone over the age of 16 this month, experts and authorities are moving away from the idea that herd immunity is just around the corner or achievable. I have. Among them is California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“I think this is a bit fantastic and a concept of herd immunity,” Newsom said last week when asked if there were any predictions about when California would reach that goal.

“You have people who simply don’t intend to get vaccinated,” Newsom explained. “If you reach herd immunity, all children must also be included, but there is no broad permission for people under the age of 16 and you need to be careful. Combined with the variant… resistance. All of them are “very very difficult to answer” the question.

“Very subtle problem”

Health experts say that in most cases the governor is not off the mark.

“This is a very subtle issue,” said Dr. John Swartsburg, an emeritus professor of infectious disease and vaccine science at the University of California, Berkeley and the University of California, San Francisco joint medical program. “I don’t think the governor is off the wall, but I think it deserves a better explanation.”

Herd immunity comes down to a mathematical problem — a sufficient number of people have enough immunity to sniff out the spread of the disease. However, many variables can make solving equations crazy. The more contagious the disease, the more people must be immune to slow the spread of the disease.

Andrew Neumer, an epidemiologist and demographic health scientist at the University of California, Irvine, said herd immunity is not the same as eradicating the disease, as it happened with smallpox through a global vaccination campaign. Herd immunity causes infections and minor outbreaks, as in the case of measles. They won’t spread far.

“Not a magic number”

Newsam suggests that COVID-19 may require immunity in 70%, 85%, and even 90% of the population, indicating that they do not trust certain numbers very much.

“It’s not a magical number-the governor is right in that regard-it’s a more conceptual idea,” Swartsburg said. “We want to reach a place where it is very unlikely that we are around an infected person. At that point, the virus will be very difficult to find someone who can grow. I When we reach a very high degree of herd immunity, it is unlikely that the virus will be able to maintain itself in a way that has a strong impact on our lives. “

Experts at the University of Washington School of Medicine’s Institute for Health Indicators and Evaluation, running a widely respected computer model to predict the outbreak of COVID-19, do not expect herd immunity in the United States until next year.

Ali H. Mokudad, a professor of health measurement science at the institute, estimates that 85% of the population will need immunity to the virus to achieve herd immunity. However, children under the age of 16 are not currently vaccinated and many Americans do not want to be vaccinated, so only about 65% are more likely to get immunized by winter, he said. It was. More contagious variants of the virus, which may circumvent some of the vaccine’s protection, add to concern.

“We reach herd immunity, but not before this winter,” Mokudad said.

He expects the virus to subside from summer to autumn, but will come back in winter to begin cold and dry weather, favoring its spread. He said it was unlikely to surge as much as last winter, but health officials would need to impose restrictions on assembly, travel and mask requirements, he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said in a Senate hearing last month that unvaccinated children interfere with herd immunity, what is the particular virus? “

“Moving target”

Unknowns make it difficult to predict herd immunity — how long immunity from vaccines or past infections protects us and ultimately finds their way here in new viral mutations in the United States and around the world Do you want to stop?

“Herd immunity is a moving target just because there aren’t enough vaccines in the world to vaccinate,” Mokudad said.

Not all experts are buying pessimism about herd immunity. Dr. Monica Gandhi, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, cites several reasons why it makes sense to expect herd immunity in the near future.

The vaccine currently approved in the United States by Pfizer and Modana is “more effective than we ever expected, preventing 100% of serious illnesses and 95% of symptomatic infections in deployment studies. And you are more likely to achieve herd immunity. ” Gandhi said.

Is the child the key?

She does not need to vaccinate children to reduce infections, just vaccinating children over 16 years of age, according to a study by Israel, which has been a world leader in population vaccination. Has been shown to decrease significantly.

Israel and the United Kingdom are world leaders in vaccination of the population, with vaccination levels of 60% and 48%, respectively, despite the lifting of blockade restrictions and the gathering of more people. The rate is very low. Said. She added that the vaccine shows excellent protection against known variants, showing that Californians are more likely to accept the vaccine than other states.

Still, other experts advise not to bet on when herd immunity will come.

Stealth virus

Lauren Anselmyers, an epidemiologist and executive director of the COVID-19 Modeling Consortium at the University of Texas at Austin, said: Is there a new variant that can avoid immunity? “

“COVID-19 is a very stealth virus (it spreads quickly and quietly) and will not begin to decline until the majority of people are vaccinated,” Myers said. “And as long as there are pockets of people with low levels of immunity, we won’t reach this point.”

Neumer of the University of California, Irvine, said the facts are likely to be unknown until months later when herd immunity was reached, but it may still be temporary.

“Many people think this will be gone,” Neumer said. “Herd immunity is as weak as wax. I think we can get herd immunity, but that doesn’t mean we stay there.”