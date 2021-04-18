Canada records a second case of a rare blood clot after AstraZeneca shoots





A blood clot in the brain. Credit: copyright American Heart Association

Canadian health officials said Saturday that they recorded a second case of rare but severe blood clots associated with AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, but still recommend the use of this injection. Patients living in western Alberta and receiving a version of AstraZeneca vaccine “Treatment and Recovery” Canadians from the Serum Institute of India Health authorities I wrote it on Twitter. Canada reported the first case of thrombocytopenia-related blood clotting in a Quebec woman who received the same shot on Tuesday. Thrombus formation associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine remains “very rare,” and Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada said they still believe that the benefits of the vaccine “outweigh the potential risks.” “We will continue to closely monitor the use of all # COVID19 vaccines and investigate and assess new safety concerns,” Canadian health officials added. At the end of March, the National Advisory Committee on the Basics of Immunization (NACI) in Canada recommended that people under the age of 55 stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine while assessing risk. However, Health Canada said Wednesday that it is not currently necessary to limit vaccine use to specific populations, according to the analysis. After a slow start, Canada’s vaccine campaign is gaining momentum. To date, 23.3% of Canada’s population has been vaccinated at least once, according to the COVID-19 Tracker Canada website. The country faces one-third Coronavirus But the waves have recently forced the state to tighten restrictions. Ontario, which has the highest number of cases, announced on Friday that it would strengthen its blockade and extend it until May 19, closing the border between Quebec and Manitoba from Monday. Canada has recorded more than 1.1 million cases of COVID-19 and killed more than 23,500 since the outbreak of the pandemic. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) © 2021 AFP Quote: Canada, AstraZeneca Shot taken on April 18, 2021 from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-04-canada-case-rare-blood-clot.html (April 18, 2021) ) Recording the second case of a rare thrombus later This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

