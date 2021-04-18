Main CDC reports 363 COVID-19 cases, 1 death





Despite efficient vaccination in Maine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday killed 363 COVID-19s and one death as the number of cases in Maine approached mid-January levels. I reported. People under the age of 30 accounted for 188, or 52 percent, of newly reported cases on Sunday.Public health professionals Increasing cases among adolescents throughout New England It results from a variety of factors, including more contagious viral variants, the initiation of sports and social activities, and "pandemic fatigue" that leads people to abandon preventive measures. Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 57,285 on Sunday. Of these, 43,029 have been confirmed by testing and 14,256 are considered potential cases of COVID-19. The seven-day average for Sunday's new daily cases rose to 475, even closer to the 624 high that Maine saw during the January surge. Since the pandemic began in Maine, 765 people have died of COVID-19. According to the CDC in Maine, it was a woman over the age of 80 from Kennebec County who was reported dead on Sunday. The age distribution of the new COVID-19 cases depicts a similar situation throughout New England. In the last two weeks of March, 47% of new cases in Massachusetts were under the age of 30. Forty-six percent of new Connecticut cases belonged to the same age group during the first two weeks of April. But despite the disastrous numbers, health experts say they expect the number of cases to begin to decline soon. Young people are the latest group to be vaccinated and their numbers will hopefully decrease as they build immunity. "I hope things start to stabilize and then decline," Samuel Scalpino, an assistant professor at Northeastern University and director of the Emergent Epidemics Lab, said in an interview. "We released vaccination widely to these younger age groups from last week to the month, which means that these immunized people will probably take 4-5 weeks." On the other hand, Maine First in Japan at a rate that provides doses compared to the populationLeads New Mexico, Alaska, Rhode Island and Connecticut, with a percentage of fully vaccinated population. As of Sunday, 564,283 Mainers received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 427,535 received the final dose. According to Maine CDC statistics, 41.98 percent of Maine's 1.3 million population receive first doses. As of Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases by county was 6,447 in Androscoggin, 1,560 in Allostock, 15,321 in Cumberland, 1,142 in Franklin, 1,194 in Hancock, 5,096 in Kennebec, and Knox. There were 899 cases, 774 cases in Lincoln, 2,958 cases in Oxford, and 5,068 cases. Penobscot, Piscataquis 420, Sagadahoc 1,169, Somerset 1,687, Wald 773, Washington 808, York 11,965. By age, 17.2% of patients were under 20 years old, 18.6% were in their 20s, 14.5% were in their 30s, 13.3% were in their 40s, 15% were in their 50s, 10.9% were in their 60s, and 5.7% were in their 70s. 4.7% were over 80 years old. Of the 104 patients infected with COVID-19 at a hospital in Maine on Sunday, 33 received intensive care and 14 were on ventilator. The state had a total of 383 99 intensive care unit beds and 319 242 ventilators. There were also 448 alternative ventilators. According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 140.8 million known cases of COVID-19 worldwide late Sunday afternoon. As of this weekend, the virus has killed more than 3 million people worldwide. In the United States, 31.6 million cases occurred and nearly 567,000 died.

