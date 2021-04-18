Long-standing changes in the diagnosis of autism dominate

Claim: Autism increased by 30,000% in 50 years and is related to vaccines

As the state promotes the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, Americans have continued to discuss the risks that may be associated with gaining protection against the virus. One of the common beliefs supported by parents and public figures who oppose vaccination is some studies showing that there is no correlation between childhood vaccination and the diagnosis of autism. Nevertheless, the vaccine is said to cause autism spectrum disorders.

A Popular posts on Facebook It may represent a similar view. The post claims that autism “has increased by 30,000% in 50 years” and suggests a link between injections and this statistic. Originally posted on April 3, 2020, this post has accumulated approximately 1,500 shares.

so comment In the post, the author links the vaccine to the “injection” he mentions, “because they are trying to get us all to take a shot of their new” vaccine “! I suggested that I posted it. After that, the post comment feature was turned off.

USA TODAY contacted the poster for comment.

How to estimate the prevalence of autism spectrum disorders

As the understanding of ASD has changed, so has the method of diagnosing disorders and estimating their prevalence in the general population.

It is important to understand that the numbers that measure the prevalence of autism in the United States are estimates. Scientists use statistical methods to extrapolate a subset of the data across the country. Survey methods for estimating the prevalence of autism across the country are much more accurate and more extensive than in the 1960s, making them shiny in smaller cases of the general population.

In 2000, the CDC established the Autism and Developmental Disability Monitoring Network to estimate the prevalence of autism.It detailed how to do it in A 2016 study on the prevalence of autism. Every two years, these researchers scan representative samples of school records for 8-year-old children to look for signs of autism and estimate their numbers to estimate the number of the general population.

Significant fluctuations in the number of children with autism by state, with an estimated prevalence of 1 in 93 in Colorado and 1 in 41 in New Jersey, vary from state to state, even with this method. Shows that it is influenced by autism awareness and resources. A March 2005 survey conducted by David S. Mandell at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics. We have established a positive correlation between state education spending and ASD diagnosis. In addition, the study found that diagnosis of ASD increased as health-related resources such as pediatricians and school clinics became available.

The impact of ASD awareness and resources on prevalence estimates is clear. Fewer children will be diagnosed without the school screening the child and keeping detailed records, and without the parent asking the doctor about the child’s ASD status. This applies not only to different time periods, but also to different geographic areas.

How the Autism Rate Increased

If a Facebook post means “increased autism rate,” a “30,000% increase in autism” should be 300 times more prevalent than it was 50 years ago. The incidence of autism has increased significantly in the last half century, but not at the rate the post states.

In the 1960s, researchers estimated that 0.04% of European children, or approximately one in 2,500 children, had autism. According to the HuffPost.. It is currently estimated that 1.85% of all American children, or 1 in 54, have autism. According to the CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disability Monitoring Network.. Comparing the 1966 and 2020 estimates shows that the prevalence estimates increased 45-fold (or 4,525%) during that period.

The increasing number of widely published diagnoses is a source of concern among parents and public health professionals. But that doesn’t mean that children today are 45 times more likely to have ASD and its symptoms than children 50 years ago. Many studies have confirmed that the increase is due not only to true biology, but also to broader diagnostic criteria and ASD awareness and resources.

Expansion of diagnostic criteria

Unlike body weight and blood pressure, there is no objective measure for diagnosing ASD. When applied to the 1966 study Scientific American Explain that the definition of autism has not yet become a widely used DSM.Definition was dependent Leo Kanner’s 1943 Observation of “Infant Autism”, “A term he coined to identify a child who was previously described as” bearish, delayed, moronic, idiotic, or schizophrenia. ” Spectrum news writes.. Therefore, most diagnosed cases were severe.

Today’s diagnostic criteria DSM-5Clinicians have been expanding since 1980, defining ASD as a developmental disorder that causes “persistent deficiencies in social communication and interaction across multiple situations.” People with ASD also exhibit “restricted repetitive behavior or patterns of interest.” This includes reactions of extreme sensitivity or indifference to sensory inputs such as pain, loud noises, strong interests, and inflexibility in daily life.

This criterion is much broader than Kanner’s definition because it includes mild autism.As detailed in A 2012 study led by Judith S. Miller, Senior Scientist and Training Director, Philadelphia Autism Research Center Children’s HospitalSince the 1980s, the definition has expanded further. Currently, the diagnosis of ASD is changing from “autism” to “autism spectrum disorder” because it includes disorders different from autism such as Asperger’s syndrome and pervasive developmental disorder. ..

This change is significant enough that a 2011 Research in Autism Spectrum Disorders literature review stated that “unless researchers can control the diagnostic criteria they used earlier, they compare it to previous prevalence estimates. Has little information. ” Mirror research We did just that and concluded in a groundbreaking study of autism since the 1980s that 59% of children diagnosed as “not autistic” meet today’s ASD criteria.

Other factors that increase the prevalence of autism

There are other reasons why changes in autism practices make it difficult to compare autism diagnosis rates over time.

Write for Scientific American, Dr. Jessica Wright, Genetics experts at the research partnership Spark for Autism said clinicians tend to diagnose children at the boundaries of clinical criteria for autism.

in addition, CDC research found Many African-American and Hispanic children have historically had less early access to diagnostic services that recognize and record signs of autism, but as school screening increases, these populations The prevalence of is increased.

Over the last two decades, the proportion of children identified by the CDC as ASD has increased by 176%. From 6.7 cases per 1,000 people in 2000 to 18.5 cases per 1,000 people in 2016.

Finally, certain biological factors increase a child’s chances of developing autism. These include children with older parents. Especially older father,and Premature birth child. As modern health and medicine allow more premature infants to survive and older parents to give birth, Scientific American says these factors increase the rate of autism over time. I presume that it explains a part of.

Vaccines and autism

Persistent fear of the link between autism and vaccination began with a 1998 study claiming that the mumps and rubella vaccine caused autism.The article was later withdrawn, and the author, Dr. Andrew Wakefield, Deprived of his license According to the UK Medical License Board.

According to the CDCStudies by the CDC and the Institute of Medicine have shown that vaccinated children are not likely to develop ASD. The CDC is also based on the study of specific components of the vaccine. There is no correlation between ASD and vaccine components.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate this claim as FALSE. Even the most generous comparison of autism prevalence from 1960 to the present shows a much lower increase in prevalence than post-state authors. This claim overlooks an important context for such comparisons and shows that a major overhaul of data collection methodologies and definitions of autism makes such comparisons inaccurate. In addition, the proposal for a post on the relationship between vaccines and autism has been repeatedly disproved.

