Daily COVID-19 cases in Turkey are below 60,000





Turkey reported about 56,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, according to data from the Ministry of Health. According to the data, a total of 55,800 cases were identified, including 3,101 symptomatological patients nationwide. The overall number of cases in Turkey now exceeds 4.2 million, but the number of deaths nationwide has reached 35,926, with an additional 318 deaths in the past day. As many as 43,856 patients in the country have won the fight against the virus, with a total recovery of over 3.6 million. To date, more than 43.76 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey, with 301,243 in the last 24 hours. The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients at risk has increased to 3,275. Since mass vaccination began on January 14th. Turkey has been vaccinated with more than 19.3 million coronavirus vaccines. According to official figures, more than 11.6 million people received the first dose of the vaccine and more than 7.72 million completed two vaccination courses. Special measures were implemented from April 14th The first two weeks of the holy month of Ramadan Muslims. The curfew on weekdays currently lasts from 7 pm (moving before 9 pm) to 5 am, and intercity travel is also prohibited except in emergencies. Weekend blockades will continue even in high-risk cities. Cafes and restaurants only offer delivery and takeaway services, while wedding halls, sports s and gyms remain closed until the end of Ramadan. Since December 2019, the pandemic has killed more than 2.97 million people in 192 countries and territories. According to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States, nearly 138.45 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 78.85 million recovery now.

