Health
Fauci emphasizes why vaccinated people still need to wear masks and suggests that change is coming.
Doctor Anthony Fauci The change of Coronavirus health A policy on the use of face masks may come, but he continued to hesitate to say exactly when it would be.
The use of face masks has been a political issue since the early months of the pandemic, and the debate over the obligations of national masks has dominated the conversation and continues to surface throughout the 2020 presidential election.
FAUCI expects JOHNSON & JOHNSON’s decision Friday and will return with “warning” or “restriction”
Fauci told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that face mask usage and recommendations could change as soon as vaccinations continued.
“This means that as we get more information, we’ll pull back what you don’t have to do,” Forch said. “But now the reason is that vaccination clearly dramatically reduces the risk of getting infected.”
As he said recently, Fauci reiterated that even after vaccination, the use of face masks by individuals is to prevent the asymptomatic spread of the virus. The effectiveness of the vaccine is about 95% and still infects 5%.
Israel Drops Vaccinated Outdoor Maskman Dates in 80% of Adults
Another concern is variants such as the New York variant and the more troublesome South African variant, which may be highly resistant to the vaccine.
Israel has shown that vaccination can pave the way for a return to normal. The country withdrew its obligation to use outdoor masks on Sunday after vaccination of about 80% of the adult population.
Meanwhile, tensions over U.S. face masks and other restrictions remain high, with Fauci and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Conflict over their use..
WORLDWIDE COVID DEATH TOLL TOPS 3 Million: Johns Hopkins University
Jordan Thursday called on Fauci to provide a timeline on when Americans can “regain freedom.”
“If the infection level in this country is low enough to be less threatening,” Forch replied.
Click here to get the Fox News app
Fauci did not specify a level that would be considered non-threateningly low.
