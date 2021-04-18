Need a booster shot?





Cleveland (WJW) — CEO of a pharmaceutical company Moderna announced this week They plan to give a third booster of the double vaccination by the fall. Studies show that their vaccine is over 90% effective COVID Six months after the second shot, it is still unclear how long the immunity will last. "MRNA vaccines are extremely flexible and very easy to change," said Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease specialist at Cleveland University Hospital.

She says she is grateful for the fact that Moderna is looking forward to booster preparation. "But in making boosters, I strongly hope that they do not interfere with their ability to make primary vaccines, which I think should be their main focus at this time." Pfizer CEO, whose vaccine is just as effective, Announced on Thursday People will probably need boosters for their shots within a year. Edwards believes he needs a booster, but says it's hard to say for sure the timeline. "At this point, we don't have any data to support it," she said. "This study was only 6 months old and was 90% effective in 6 months." Ohio's Summit County Health Commissioner, Donna Skoda, said she was finally ready to administer the booster from day one. "We have prepared many of the strategies we are currently using, vaccine trailers, mobile units, and larger drive-throughs. We will use them for boosters." She says it may help public health draw a double duty against the flu. "Then you can get boosters and flu shots and try to raise people to higher vaccination levels."

Edwards says the vaccine’s effectiveness is high enough to eliminate COVID in the United States. “But given the amount of vaccine hesitation there, many of us expect that eradication will probably not be seen, so these flares will occur.” There are many unanswered questions in both medicine and public health. “The virus mutates so much that it’s the way it survives, so it’s difficult to make the perfect vaccine right away.”

