Three people who died after vaccination were infected before the injection, according to Michigan officials.





3 out of 4 dead Previously identified as a possible “breakthrough” case State health officials conclude that if they were infected with COVID-19 after being completely vaccinated, they were actually infected with the coronavirus before receiving the injection. Deaths were among the cases identified during a weekly review by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services when data on possible confirmed cases of COVID-19 were compared to vaccination data. No vaccine is 100% effective, and public health authorities will conduct a review to track the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. Positive tests that occur more than 14 days after a person completes vaccination are flagged as potentially “breakthrough” cases. MDHHS announced on April 5 that 246 such cases had been identified, including three who died. The review included cases reported between January 1st and March 31st. All three potential breakthrough cases had previously undergone a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but were “breakthrough” because they were positive more than 45 days before the onset of symptoms. Meet the definition of. For the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “These three cases are likely to be examples of long-term viral shedding of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, rather than reinfection with COVID-19,” Wuth said in an email to the news on Sunday. It was. According to Wuth, an additional review resulted in 334 breakthrough cases and 4 deaths by April 6. She added that additional information is not yet available, as the fourth death is still under active consideration by the local health department. “Some of these individuals continue to be positive from recent infections before they are fully vaccinated and may eventually be removed from this list,” Wuth added. .. Wuth noted that as of April 6, more than 1.8 million Michigan residents had completed COVID-19 vaccination. That is, I received both two doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. “We expect to see breakthrough cases in every vaccination, including all COVID-19 vaccines,” said Wuth. “The number of potential cases identified so far does not exceed the number expected for vaccines that are 95% effective. “Studies show that even if a vaccinated person gets sick, they are far less likely to experience a serious illness that requires hospitalization or is fatal.” [email protected] Twitter: @kbouffardDN

