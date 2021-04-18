Dr. Fauci said the drug could exacerbate blood clots

Authorities said the deployment of the COVID vaccine gained momentum across the United States. Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After the appearance of blood clots in a few individuals. After 6 people experienced side effects after taking 6.8 million doses nationwide, the suspension came into effect on April 13. In an interview on April 18th Meet the press, Anthony Fauci, MD, Chief White House Medical Adviser, talked about Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Suspension It issued a specific warning about certain drugs used to treat blood clots. Forch said doctors need to be careful because in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, this common treatment for blood clots can be more harmful than effective. Read below for more information. See below for the latest information on this rare reaction. The formation of blood clots after vaccination has something in common...

Six cases of reported blood clots were found in women aged 18 to 48 years who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Patients with very rare reactions noticed symptoms between 6 and 13 days after vaccination.

Interview with NBC on April 18th Chuck Todd on Meet the pressFauci warned of a drug called heparin, an anticoagulant Used to prevent blood clots, May make the situation worse. “The standard way to think about treating blood clots is to use the anticoagulant heparin,” Fauci said. “In this case, it is contraindicated because heparin can actually exacerbate this.”

“”Do not treat the patient Unless the HIT test is negative, there will be thrombotic events and thrombocytopenia after vaccination with the J & J COVID-19 vaccine containing heparin, “the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an emergency news release on April 13. It was. Check for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, Coagulation due to drug treatment.

“If a HIT test is positive or failing in patients with thrombotic events and thrombocytopenia after vaccination with the J & J COVID-19 vaccine, non-heparin anticoagulants and high doses of intravenous immunoglobulin should be strongly considered.” CDC explains.

Other health authorities have issued similar warnings. “give away Heparin actually makes things worse, ” Peter Marks, MD, Director of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Biologics Evaluation and Research Center, American Medical Association Webinar.. “One of the individuals who received heparin clearly had complications associated with heparin administration.”

Forch said the FDA and CDC decided to suspend the use of the vaccine to get all the information they needed and to warn doctors who might see patients with this abnormal reaction, especially women. Said that he had done.

But he Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Suspension It will be extended past Friday, when he expects the CDC and FDA to make a decision.Fauci is from ABC this week April 18 “I don’t want to move on, but I don’t think it will be canceled altogether.”

Fauci does not believe that the CDC and FDA will advise the cancellation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but believe that some changes are underway. Although not clear, Fauci imagines that there are vaccine-related warnings or that use among certain people will be restricted based on age and perhaps gender.

"We believe it will come back, and that may be some limitation. I don't know if they are age or gender, or if they come back with some warning, what will happen. "Hmm," said Forch. Meet the press.. "I think it's likely that there will be some warning, restriction, or risk assessment. I don't think it's just going back and saying," OK, everything is fine. Please come back soon. " You will most likely see "OK, I'll use it, but be careful in these particular situations."