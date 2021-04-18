New Brunswick reports 10 new COVID cases, some potential exposure sites-New Brunswick





New Brunswick reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, most of which are in the Edmundston region. One of the new cases is a travel-related case in the St. John area. Six of the nine new cases in Zone 4 (Edmanston region) are in close contact with previously reported cases, and the other three are under investigation. To date, the state has identified 1,788 cases of COVID-19 with 1,601 recoveries. In addition, 33 people have died from the virus, and 153 people are still active. Currently, 20 New Brunswickers are hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 of whom are in the intensive care unit. read more: Atlantic Prime Minister is considering reallocating COVID-19 resources to hit Ontario The state said an additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Ecole Saint-Jacques in Edmundston, and students were advised to self-quarantine until April 23. The story continues under the ad In addition, potential exposure to cases of COVID-19 was confirmed in Cité-Des-Jeunes-A.-M. Edmanston’s Solmany. “Staff and students who may have attended school on April 12 need to self-monitor their symptoms,” the state said. “Since the area was closed, both schools have been closed, so no significant impact on learning is expected at this time.” Trend story Experts have found more evidence that COVID-19 is floating in the air. This means that we need to rethink our indoor space.

Ontario reports 4,250 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths Identified potential exposure site Public health has identified several locations of potential exposure to COVID-19. Jean Coutu, 77 Victoria St., Edmunston, April 16th, 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm. April 14th, from 12:00 pm to 12:45 pm. From 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm on April 12 We will be servicing New Brunswick at 15 King Square North in St. John from 3:45 pm to 5 pm on April 13. We also identified positive cases of travelers who may have been infected on April 15 on their next flight. Air Canada flight 318 from Calgary to Montreal departed at 11:53 am.

Air Canada Flight 8906 from Montreal to Moncton departed at 7:08 pm.









1:36 Family of revolving workers share the challenge of balancing isolation and education





Family of revolving workers share the challenge of balancing isolation and education

New Brunswick has extended its testing strategy to allow anyone who was in an openly obscene area, even asymptomatic. We recommend that you make a reservation at the nearest screening center. The story continues under the ad “People who are experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to be tested,” the state said. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

