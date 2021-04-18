Technology disrupts human circadian rhythms and robs us of sleep — RT World News





Sleep researchers have confirmed that many are already suspicious, as smartphones appear to be ubiquitous in the industrialized world. Technology disrupts human sleep in ways we don’t fully understand yet.

Humans, along with plants, fungi, and animals, have what is called a circadian rhythm. This is an internal clock that regulates the sleep and wake cycle. As far as scientists know, most of this rhythm is maintained by the hypothalamus, which releases the sleep hormone melatonin and is particularly sensitive to changes in ambient light around dawn and dusk. However, artificial light can affect the dynamics of the hypothalamus, and increased exposure to blue light from electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and certain types of e-readers is 24 hours a day for modern people. It gradually affects the inherent sleep rhythms nearby. “Light does two main things to the clock, which sets the time of the clock and changes the amplitude or strength of the clock,” says Professor Jamie Seitzer of Stanford University. More and more studies show that artificial light can suppress human melatonin production, thereby disturbing the natural tendency to sleep at the end of the day and often taking longer to fall asleep. I will.





“There is evidence that using a bright screen for 1.5 hours (or more) reduces the natural nighttime increase in melatonin, and this effect can be exacerbated over multiple nights,” said Sele Richard of the University of Western Australia. Dr. Son says. Previous studies have shown that pre-bedtime activity can affect the length of time it takes to fall asleep. One 2014 Research Comparing e-book and printed book readers, we found that the latter group fell asleep up to 10 minutes earlier. Another Research Examining the effects of blue light filter products, we found that users fell asleep up to 4 minutes earlier than non-users. But another complex factor is that those who are struggling to fall asleep use technology to wake up and get even more overall when struggling to fall asleep. It’s likely to entertain you with a kind of negative feedback loop that robs you of sleep. “There can be a two-way relationship between using technology and sleeping, which means that using technology can affect sleep over time, but people with sleep problems then It has the potential to increase the use of technology, “added Richardson. The exact effect of artificial light on the somewhat mysterious sleep cycle is still unknown, but the growing scientific consensus is that technology is negatively impacting our collective sleep capacity. Do you think your friends are interested? Share this story!

