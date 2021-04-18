A family of Italian women who died after the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine began legal action

A family of Italian women who died weeks after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca corona virus vaccine told Sky News that they are taking legal action to see if the jab is the cause.

The incident occurs after 55-year-old Augusta Turiaco from Messina, Sicily receives her. COVID A jab on March 11 before her condition worsened a few days after her vaccination.

Music teachers are keen to receive jabs while working with young people, and in a Facebook post, write “fatto”, which means “done” in Italian, and take it. Expressed joy in.

Despite feeling sick after that, she returned to work and posted two days later to reassure her friend who was worried about “Andorra Tut Bene”-“everything is okay”.

Sadly, it wasn’t.

Before going to a blood test, she developed a high temperature and a very severe headache, and eventually did a scan to identify the blood clot.

She fell into a coma on March 28 and died on March 30. AstraZeneca injection.

Her brother Nunzio Turiaco told Sky News:

“My sister was in good health and did not take any medicine because she had no illnesses such as high blood pressure or diabetes.”

Medical records seen by Sky News showed that blood clots had formed in the body, including Ms. Turiaco’s brain.

Her platelet levels were down.

These are symptoms that are also found in others who have died after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The proceedings initiated by the family are just one of many proceedings filed against AstraZeneca throughout Europe.

Family lawyer Daniela Agnero told Sky News: Clinical picture and subsequent death.

“We believe they are all accurate, serious and consistent clues to the direct or indirect causality that required a judicial investigation and led to death.”

The request for an interview with AstraZeneca has been declined. European Medicines Agency (EMA) Changed the advice Abnormal blood clots should be identified as a very rare side effect of the vaccine.

Immunologist Professor Michel Goldman is the director of the Institute for Healthcare Innovation. BrusselsSaid that scientific research must be conducted to find out who is most at risk and why.

However, he emphasized that all vaccines have a balance of risk and benefit, and cases of thrombosis after AstraZeneca vaccination are extremely rare.

“This risk is completely unpredictable and there is precedent in the history of vaccines,” he said.

“As you know, some very rare events are unpredictable in animal studies, and some are unpredictable even when thousands of people are enrolled in clinical trials.

“Millions of people may need to be given medication before a very small number of cases occur.”

Professor Goldman goes on to say: “I think it’s always important to understand how rare these events are. One in 100,000.

“And you have to balance with the very high risk of getting this CoronavirusBecause of that, I was hospitalized and ended up in the intensive care unit. “

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is still deployed in much of Europe, but publicity about blood clots is affecting confidence in it.

Denmark It became the first country to announce that it would be completely discontinued.

Other countries stopped using the vaccine while the study was being conducted, and some countries Including the UK, Currently restricting its use to certain age groups.

Triaco’s family claims to support the European vaccination program, but what to her to prevent others from dying after treatment designed to protect them I want to know if it happened.

Her brother Nunzio said it was important to remember the dead.

“They are people who are mothers, someone’s daughters, and someone’s sisters,” he said.