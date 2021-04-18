Does the Covid-19 vaccine cause blood clots?Science explains risk

By the end of March 79 cases Rare blood clots have been reported in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca in the United Kingdom, with more frequent cases in young women. For this reason, Comparison Have got Drawn Use contraceptives that have a high relative risk of blood clots.In the UK, about 1 in 250,000 people taking the AstraZeneca vaccine have blood clots, but it is estimated that pill-induced blood clots have an effect. 1 in 1,000 Women every year.

But this is not the only difference between the two. Evidence is still emerging, but the mechanisms behind vaccine-related coagulation types and pill-related coagulation types appear to be quite different. This reminds us of how complex blood and coagulation can be, interrupting multiple parts of the process.

Causes of blood clots caused by vaccines

AstraZeneca vaccine has been reported to have a small number of blood clots and low levels of platelets in the blood. This may be due to the formation of these blood clots.

Platelets are the smallest of our blood cells. Produced in our bone marrow, it travels to where the blood vessels are damaged, helping coagulation (preventing blood from escaping) and initiating the repair process. The normal number of platelets is 150,000-450,000 platelets per microliter of blood (there are 1,000 microliters per milliliter). If you have too few platelets and less than 150,000 per microliter, you have a deficiency known as thrombocytopenia.

Thrombocytopenia Hereditary, Won Through lifestyle factors over time (such as a poor diet in combination with alcohol) or medicine Or an infectious disease. And, although not yet confirmed, the AstraZeneca vaccine appears to have the potential to cause blood clots and lower platelet levels in very few people. This potential new condition is called vaccine-induced thrombus-promoting immune thrombocytopenia (VIPIT).

This can be fatal if it occurs when a blood clot should not occur. In some people who receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, unwanted coagulation known as cerebral sinus thromboembolism (CVST) has been reported in the brain.

When blood leaves the brain, it flows into the dedicated space around it, the cerebral vein sinus, and then into the major veins that flow from the head to the neck and back to the heart.

However, in some vaccinated people, platelets appear to stick to the sinuses of the brain, which causes obstruction and prevents blood from draining the brain tissue. This creates back pressure in the small blood vessels of the brain, causing blood to leak into the brain itself, causing damage similar to hemorrhagic stroke.

accompanying Symptoms Includes headaches, small red spots under the skin, blurred vision, fainting or loss of consciousness, loss of movement of parts of the body, or coma. These are usually 4 and 20 A few days after vaccination.

These symptoms, and the underlying mechanisms of the formation of these clots, are similar to those from different types of thrombosis. Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), certain antibodies bind to molecules in the blood called heparin, making platelets very sticky and coagulate.Proposed in some way Immune activation, Similar to what is seen in HIT, may be the cause of what is happening in some vaccinated people.

Coagulation and contraception

The combination of oral contraceptives also increases the risk of blood clots in the recipient, but these blood clots can be formed by a mechanism different from that found in CVST.

Coagulation is a complex system. It contains more than platelets. Many proteins are dissolved in plasma, and when tissues or blood vessels are damaged, they are produced by performing a series of steps. Fibrin, Insoluble protein, Binds to platelets And red blood cells form a blood clot.These lysed proteins are called coagulation factors and are part of the components of contraceptives. Raise the level Changes in certain coagulation factors in the blood. This increases the likelihood of blood clots forming in the veins.

Genetic factors also increase the likelihood of abnormal blood clots forming in women taking the pill.For example, it has a genetic mutation that affects a specific coagulation factor called Factor V Leiden It is associated with a three-fold increase in risk.about Five% Although less common in other ethnic groups, many people classified as Caucasian carry this mutation.

It is possible that some people may have a genetic factor that increases the risk of the AstraZeneca vaccine in a similar manner, but this is unknown at this time.And for Do not know It is also not possible to say what the risk factors for CVST are, what is the risk of taking a combination of oral contraceptives and receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. There is still a lot to explore.

Finally, Covid-19 itself Thrombocytopenia Up to 41% The number of positive patients is 95% For people with severe illness.there are many Report The development of small blood clots in multiple organs in a Covid-19 patient causes organ damage, damage, and death.

The mechanism behind this is unknown, but Covid-19 infection destroys bone marrow to prevent platelet production, causes the immune system to destroy platelets, or increases the use of platelets to repair damage. By infecting the lungs and other tissues as a result of infection (or in all combinations) that can cause these blood clots.

With this in mind, some people taking the AstraZeneca vaccine have a small risk of coagulation, but this risk of coagulation is much lower than many others, including contraceptives. It is worth remembering that the risk of coagulation is significantly lower than after COVID-19 infection.

This article was originally published conversation Along Adam Taylor At Lancaster University.Read Click here for the original article..