“The whole country is collapsing”

Brazil’s healthcare system is at stake as Brazil is fighting the deadliest stages of the Covid-19 pandemic so far.

In Brazil’s largest city, São Paulo, old tombs were emptied to give way to new victims of the virus, and funeral times were extended late into the night to keep up with demand.

The global death toll from coronavirus has surpassed a staggering 3 million in the wake of repeated setbacks in global vaccination campaigns.

Immunization promotion was just beginning in Europe and the United States when the world crossed the severe threshold of 2 million deaths in January.

Currently, it is underway in more than 190 countries, but progress in controlling the virus is very different.

With about 3,000 deaths per day in Brazil, accounting for a quarter of the lives lost worldwide in recent weeks, the crisis is likened to “furious hell.”

More than 370,000 people are infected with the virus in 26 Brazilian states, killing thousands every day.

Cemetery workers wearing protective equipment drop the casket of a person who died of Covid-19-related complications at the Vila Formosa Cemetery Cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil.Photo: Associated Press Photo / Andre Pener

More contagious variants of the virus are widespread throughout the country.

As the number of cases surges, hospitals are running out of important sedatives.

As a result, some doctors have reported diluting the remaining supplies and tying the patient to the bed while the respiratory tract is pushed down into the throat.

The slow deployment of vaccines shattered Brazilian pride in the history of Brazilians who carried out large-scale vaccination campaigns that were envy of developing countries.

Inspired by President Jair Bolsonaro, who likened the virus to the flu, his Ministry of Health made a big bet on a single vaccine for months, ignoring other producers.

When the bottleneck occurred, it was too late to get the mass in time.

Hospitals are so overwhelming that some doctors now have to choose who to treat and who to die.

Brazil’s response to the pandemic of President Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized not only in Brazil but also internationally. File Image: AP Photo / Eraldo Peres

The World Health Organization said the hospital was in crisis and many intensive care units were nearly full.

Highly contagious P1 mutants are widespread nationwide, raising concerns internationally that Brazil has become a breeding ground for new mutants.

President Bolsonaro continues to ignore the blockade call and last month told citizens to “stop whining” about the virus.

Brazilian resident Henrique Agiar said Bolsonaro’s skepticism and reluctance to blockade a dangerous political strategy to strengthen voter base and support ahead of next year’s elections. Said there is.

“The president is looking to the 2022 elections. He is the people who need to work: businessmen, entrepreneurs, and the very poor people who need to work to keep food on the table. We are looking at, “said Agiar.

“Brazil is very populous and does not have enough resources to give money to the people at home.

“And Brazil is deadly accustomed. In Brazil, it’s very common to die in the absence of a car accident, a bullet in a shootout, a robbery, and so on.

“Brazilians have this feeling that death can happen at any time.

“So I think we, as a society, have lost the kindness and sensitivity to these scenarios, because we hear about someone dying on a daily basis.”

Agiar, who moved to Cork eight years ago and worked at Eli Lilly before moving to Dublin to work with Novartis five years ago, said that many Brazilian hospitals are already 100% capacity and others. He said the hospital had limited beds.

“What’s happening in Brazil is really bad. The new variant is completely out of control there. It’s spreading very rapidly, affecting many young people in their 30s and 40s.” He said.

“Combining a new variant with a lack of wise leadership, it’s a disaster.

“The whole country is collapsing with the healthcare system,” he said.

“My family isn’t so seriously affected, but I know people who have died, and in my network of friends there, 80% to 90% are infected with the virus.”

Aguiar supports the Irish government’s new hotel quarantine regulations for people arriving from 33 countries, including Brazil, but he believes it should have happened sooner.

“I think the government made the decision too late. People in Brazil, as well as in countries that mismanage pandemics and pose some risk to Irish society, should be quarantined.

“From my personal point of view, it affects me and my community, but it must be done. This is not the time to endanger all the work Ireland has done.

“We need to carry out hotel quarantine to protect Ireland and the people here.

“But this needs to act in collaboration with other European countries. If someone travels to another EU country, they potentially travel to Ireland and everything Ireland has done to prevent the spread of the virus. You can cancel a good job. ”

Aerial view of the tomb of the Covid-19 victim at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida Cemetery in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, April 15, 2021.

Dubliner Cían Thompson moved to Rio de Janeiro in August 2019.

He planned to become an English teacher, but then Covid attacked and his job disappeared.

He started an Instagram account @cianobrasil to help people learn English and improve his own Portuguese.

He quickly gathered about 20,000 followers to make comedy videos to enjoy learning the language and get a job as an English teacher.

He said public health practices differed significantly between regions and between urban and rural areas.

“In the case of this city [Rio de Janeiro]In the city center, the majority of people use masks. Otherwise, you will be denied access to most, if not all, stores.

“Most of these stores even force you to clean your hands with an alcohol spray, and in larger stores you measure your temperature before you enter,” he said.

“The complexity is that outside the city center is like another world … around where we live. [in the suburbs of Angra dos Reis] Very few people actually use masks.

“This is a bit strange and very disturbing, because there is a higher risk of getting Covid-19 just by buying bread locally than going to the crowded city center.

“Unfortunately, some believe that Covid isn’t dangerous, others believe it’s a fake. It’s like a cold … I know many people who live their families and parents’ lives. It’s a shame to say the least, because they were taken away because of Covid.

For those who lost their loved ones during this pandemic, especially those who are currently studying in Ireland with their Brazilian family, thousands of people die here every week, so my heart is I will run out.

“The pandemic is of great concern here and is emotional to say the least.

“Basically all hospital beds and ventilators are used, which is especially stressful for anyone living or staying in the city of São Paulo.”

Thompson also said it would be difficult not to be able to see the family throughout the pandemic.

The trip his parents planned to visit his wife and daughter, Mr. Thompson, in Rio was canceled due to a pandemic.

Mr. Thompson’s own return flight to Ireland has also been canceled twice.

“It was very difficult to leave my family.

“I sometimes miss my mom and dad. It’s especially stressful when something happens to my grandfather or grandmother. I’m very anxious and nervous because I can’t do anything.

“I miss my sister Amy the most.

“I was very close to her when I was young, but since I left my parents’ house and went to Brazil, I’ve been a little away.”

He said the cost of hotel quarantine would now effectively make it impossible to go home.

He is “divided” into new quarantine rules. He said it only prevented low-money people from seeing their families abroad, yet allowed wealthy people to travel.

During the pandemic, he strives not to watch “negative” television, avoids going out unnecessarily, and focuses on achieving the positive things he can do from home.

“It’s scary to hear what’s going on, so the best thing we can do is go out only when we need it and be especially careful while staying away from others,” he said. Said.

“President Bolsonaro has no policy. In fact, when asked about the deaths of thousands of people due to Covid a week, he doesn’t care at all and people are always dead, so He said he should move on.

“This is very rude to the family destroyed by the virus and shows no sympathy.

“I actually saw the egg [printed] With the phrase translated to mean “at home” (yes, chicken eggs) … Sadly, the eggs did more to help the pandemic than the current Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. “

-Additional reporting via Associated Press