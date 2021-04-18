Health
Closing the playground during Covid fuels a “mental health pandemic” among children
Closing the playground helped foster a “pandemic of mental health problems” Among the children, the Parliamentary Commission warned.
A whole-party parliamentary group on healthy and healthy childhood is calling for practical steps to help children recover from repeated blockades that have been trapped in their homes for long periods of time.
Their report calls for a stop and a reversal Closing the children’s playground -It says it’s more important than ever to encourage more outdoor play.
The author said Decision to close the playground during the first blockade In recent years, we have followed the long-term trend that too many playgrounds have sold out.
MP says children raised behind Covid need far more help to recover from a pandemic, with one in six children May be suffering from mental health problems -Increased from 1/9 of 3 years ago.
A new report called Covid Generation: A Mental Health Pandemic in the Making calls for large-scale investment and research expansion in the NHS Mental Health Service.
And it demands wider change to increase the amount of time children are active and spend outdoors.
The report warns that playground spending has fallen 44% since 2017/18 and 347 playgrounds have been closed since 2014. It also calls for “outdoor play” in the national curriculum, warning of the lack of free play. And the time spent adhering to the screen has fueled an increase in children’s mental health problems.
Experts said the closure of children’s playgrounds and playgrounds across the country during the initial blockade exacerbated such problems and increased frustration and anxiety.
And they also said that many children suffered from the stress of their parents during the pandemic, and many were exposed to more drinking at home.
Author Tamsin Ford, a professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Cambridge, said: In terms of their education, development, and health. You need to deal with it so as not to hurt your generation. “
She needs more help and training to identify people suffering from “severe and persistent” distress, while increasing well-being and keeping children active and happy. He said that measures should be taken for this.
Professor Ford said: “We need to optimize our policies to support our health and well-being. That means staying active and playing for our kids. That’s how they learn.
“It was very sad to use tape to pass through the playground during the blockade. Supporting the children for the first time didn’t work. We need to make sure we don’t make that mistake again.”
Professor Ford led a survey of more than 3,000 families who classified 16% of children aged 5 to 16 years with “potential” mental illness last summer. This is an increase from 10.8% in 2017.
She said that mental health research is particularly underfunded, about £ 9 per person with mental health problems, compared to £ 288 for those with cancer. He said much more scrutiny and the most effective treatment needed.
The Royal College of Psychiatrists states that as a result of a pandemic, approximately 1.5 million children may require additional mental health support.
Lead author Helen Clark said the youth mental health crisis is a “time bomb” and psychiatrists could be the greatest threat to mental health from lockdown since World War II. Warned.
A new report, including 41 charities, scholars, and children’s play professionals, was sponsored by MQ Mental Health Research.
Its CEO, Lee Milligan, said: The rise in mental illness in the UK was already a disturbing trend even before covid became ill. It’s an emergency now. “
“If we don’t take action, many of our children can face lifelong depression, anxiety, and other mental illnesses,” he said.
..
