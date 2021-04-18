LA County reports 466 new cases of coronavirus, killing only 3 – San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Los Angeles County reported 466 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 additional deaths on Sunday, April 18, with a reduction in virus-related hospitalizations.

Officials said the low death toll reflected a delay in reporting over the weekend.

The number of COVID patients at the county hospital dropped from 486 on Saturday to 470. There were 106 people in the intensive care unit, down from 112 on Saturday.

The latest figures come the day after authorities reported that the county’s daily test positive rate of 0.9% was the lowest since the start of the pandemic. That number fell to 0.7% again on Sunday.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, authorities have now recorded 1,228,997 cases of COVID-19 and 23,623 deaths, according to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.

“We’re going out to enjoy everything the beautiful county offers as the weather gets warmer, so keep up with the simple safety measures that reduce communication,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, on Saturday. .. “The more contact between people in different households, the greater the chance of getting COVID-19. When we are vaccinated, wear face covers, keep distance and take safety measures at work. , Our actions minimize infections and prevent serious health consequences. “

Meanwhile, more than 600,000 COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available throughout Los Angeles County this week, and the county’s highest health officials say young residents who may feel healthy and virus-free. Even urged everyone to inoculate. One shot.

“Because you are young and healthy, vaccination may not be as important as your elders. For qualified younger age groups, protecting yourself from the virus is a loved one. “The most important thing we can do to protect and provide,” said Dr. Paul Simon, chief scientific officer of the Department of Health, on Friday.

“I really want to emphasize this point. Many people may believe that they have survived a pandemic unharmed, are healthy, and may not get sick if infected.” He said. “But vaccination is not only important for your own protection, but it also helps protect others: your loved ones, your friends, and the people you may interact with. , It is important to be vaccinated for both reasons. “

Simon concluded in early studies and clinical trials that vaccines primarily prevent people from getting infected with the virus, but recent studies have also helped prevent people from getting infected with the virus. It turned out to be. Even in the rare case of a fully vaccinated person being infected with the virus, it is less serious and patients are less likely to spread it to others.

The vaccine was made available Thursday to all people over the age of 16 throughout the state. Los Angeles County estimates that there are about 5 million newly qualified people between the ages of 16 and 49 on Thursday, of which about 1.5 million are at least one member of a previously qualified group. It is believed that he received several doses.

As of April 9, 41% of the total population of the county over the age of 16 had at least one dose, Simon said. Approximately 71% of the county’s population over the age of 65 receives at least one dose.

He said the county fills most of the vaccine reservations available, especially now with more people eligible for vaccination. He said the percentage of planned no-shows was only 5% to 10%.

So far, there has been no surge in vaccine hesitation in the county, according to Simon. This was a concern following a problem with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week, forcing him to stop using the drug.

“We continue to maintain great turnout,” Simon said. “But as we get closer to vaccination everyone, we think we’ll start to worry about people and groups who may be reluctant to vaccinate, so we’re watching it very carefully. “

By the end of June, the county had maintained a pace of vaccination of 80% of its population, Simon said. He said there were 670,000 doses in the county from April 4th to 11th, with an average of nearly 100,000 doses per day.

This week, the county received 361,750 dose allocations, an increase of 12% from last week. Its supply is complemented by direct allocation by state and federal governments to specific providers such as major healthcare systems, healthcare centers and pharmacies. These allocations will make over 600,000 new doses available throughout the county this week, Simon said.

According to Simon, the county is on track to fight the virus, but recent surges in states such as Michigan and New Jersey are examples of what can happen if people fail to be vigilant too soon. Is.

“That’s why our numbers are pretty good now, but we really encourage people to stop for a few more months to do everything they can to prevent the spread,” he said.