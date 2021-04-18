Oregon reports 628 new cases with no new deaths associated with COVID-19





Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-The state’s death toll remains at 2,460, as there are no new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, the Oregon Department of Health reported on Sunday. OHA also reported 628 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Sunday, bringing the total to 175,121 cases across the state. Vaccination in Oregon On Sunday, a total of 32,287 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 20,973 vaccinations were given on Saturday and 11,314 were given the day before, but were registered for vaccination registration on Saturday. Currently, the 7-day moving average is 34,359 times per day. Oregon currently administers a total of 1,312,413 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,121,856 doses of the first and second doses of Moderna, and 88,405 doses of the first and second doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. I will. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS). To date, 1,535,625 Pfizer, 1,318,100 Modana, and 215,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon. These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Sunday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis. COVID-19 hospitalized The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 215, 15 more than Saturday. There are 48 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, one more than Saturday. The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity. Learn more about hospital capacity. Incident and death Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were Baker (2), Craccamus (72), Multnomah (4), Colombia (7), Couse (7), Crook (2), Curry (2). ), Deschutes (47), Douglas (4), Grant (6), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (20), Jefferson (6), Josephine (9), Klamath (37), Lane ( 39), Lincoln (4), Lynn (16), Malfur (1), Marion (83), Multnomah (142), Pork (11), Tillamook (1), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington ( 83) and Yamhill (14). county The total number of cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 858 14 Benton 2,732 18 Cracker mass 15,386 204 Kratosop 895 8 Columbia 1,545 26 Kuus 1,975 31 Crook 880 19 curry 595 9 Deshoots 7,129 72 Douglas 3,047 65 Gilliam 56 1 Grant 412 Four Harney 306 6 Hood river 1,125 29 Jackson 9,923 127 Jefferson 2,070 32 Josephine 3,063 62 Klamath 3,490 59 lake 413 7 Lane 11,591 144 Lincoln 1,302 20 Rin 4,160 63 Misfortune 3,428 58 Marion 20,195 299 tomorrow 1,079 15 Multnomah 34,937 568 pork 3,442 52 Shaman 57 57 0 Tillamook 581 3 Umatilla 7,968 83 Union 1,416 twenty four Warowa 157 Five Wasco 1,291 28 Washington 23,491 229 Wheeler twenty five 1 Yang Hill 4,101 75 State-wide 175,121 2,460 1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. Estimated cases are cases that show symptoms such as COVID-19, are in close contact with confirmed cases, and do not have a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly. 2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See the OHA press release. Electronic Lab Report (ELR) received on April 17, 2021 county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker twenty one 3 twenty four 12.5% Benton 406 Ten 416 2.4% Cracker mass 1,150 96 1,246 7.7% Kratosop 104 9 113 8.0% Columbia 219 7 226 3.1% Kuus 161 7 168 4.2% Crook 78 78 Five 83 6.0% curry 128 3 131 2.3% Deshoots 500 56 556 10.1% Douglas 114 3 117 2.6% Gilliam 3 0 3 0.0% Grant Five 1 6 16.7% Harney 7 0 7 0.0% Hood river 66 2 68 2.9% Jackson 357 33 390 8.5% Jefferson 66 9 75 12.0% Josephine 160 7 167 4.2% Klamath 100 30 130 23.1% lake 1 0 1 0.0% Lane 1,034 59 1,093 5.4% Lincoln 79 8 87 9.2% Rin 415 26 441 5.9% Misfortune 50 1 51 2.0% Marion 891 86 977 8.8% tomorrow 17 0 17 0.0% Multnomah 2,681 212 2,893 7.3% pork 143 Ten 153 6.5% Shaman Five 2 7 28.6% Tillamook 56 1 57 57 1.8% Umatilla 84 6 90 6.7% Union 45 2 47 4.3% Warowa 11 0 11 0.0% Wasco 69 6 75 8.0% Washington 1,878 112 1,990 5.6% Yang Hill 312 twenty three 335 6.9% State-wide 11,416 835 12,251 6.8% Cumulative ELR county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 11,031 1,778 12,809 13.9% Benton 129,288 4,258 133,546 3.2% Cracker mass 414,719 23,608 438,327 5.4% Kratosop 32,675 1,577 34,252 4.6% Columbia 39,707 2,095 41,802 5.0% Kuus 43,625 2,409 46,034 5.2% Crook 16,694 1,181 17,875 6.6% curry 10,860 512 11,372 4.5% Deshoots 176,776 9,276 186,052 5.0% Douglas 77,006 3,463 80,469 4.3% Gilliam 1,170 44 1,214 3.6% Grant 5,397 335 5,732 5.8% Harney 3,926 344 4,270 8.1% Hood river 30,490 1,581 32,071 4.9% Jackson 206,221 15,008 221,229 6.8% Jefferson 18,629 1,878 20,507 9.2% Josephine 67,932 3,524 71,456 4.9% Klamath 44,425 3,889 48,314 8.0% lake 5,044 403 5,447 7.4% Lane 447,500 13,706 461,206 3.0% Lincoln 40,894 2,591 43,485 6.0% Rin 129,090 7,788 136,878 5.7% Misfortune 24,854 5,044 29,898 16.9% Marion 326,594 30,167 356,761 8.5% tomorrow 6,978 1,296 8,274 15.7% Multnomah 980,399 52,230 1,032,629 5.1% pork 66,532 4,483 71,015 6.3% Shaman 1,338 67 1,405 4.8% Tillamook 14,017 568 14,585 3.9% Umatilla 62,531 8,890 71,421 12.4% Union 19,827 1,778 21,605 8.2% Warowa 2,997 152 3,149 4.8% Wasco 32,661 1,606 34,267 4.7% Washington 600,827 38,783 639,610 6.1% Wheeler 658 twenty four 682 3.5% Yang Hill 128,260 6,691 134,951 5.0% State-wide 4,221,572 253,027 4,474,599 5.7% Details of COVID-19 vaccination For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.

