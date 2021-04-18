711 new cases, 2 new deaths

Arizona reported 711 new COVID-19 cases and two new known deaths on Sunday as the state’s positive rate rose from 5% to 6%, the highest in six weeks.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arizona’s 7-day case rate per 100,000 people ranked first and second in most of January, followed by Saturday among all states and territories. Was ranked 48th. COVID data tracker..

The states with the lowest case rates in the last 7 days were Alabama, Oklahoma, California, Arkansas, and Hawaii. Arizona was ranked 51st out of 60 states and territories on March 28, but that rank has risen.

According to the CDC, the state’s seven-day mortality rate per 100,000 people ranks 37th in the country as of Saturday.

Many of the reported deaths occurred days or weeks ago due to delays in reporting and matching death certificates.

The positive rate, which indicates the positive rate of the COVID-19 diagnostic test, varies slightly depending on the measurement method.

According to Arizona, the positive rate in Arizona was 6% last week, the highest after 6 weeks, at 5%. The state has its own way of calculating the positive rate. The state-wide weekly positive rate peaked at 25% in December.

Johns Hopkins University As of Sunday, we calculate a 7-day moving average positive rate of 2.7% in Arizona. This shows that the state’s positive rate peaked at 24.2% in December.

A positive rate of 5% or less is considered a good benchmark for controlling the spread of the disease.

However, state-wide COVID-19 mortality and case rates since January 21, 2020 are still at their worst in the country.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Arizona since the outbreak of the pandemic was 235 per 100,000 as of Saturday, the sixth highest in the state ranking that separates New York City from New York State. .. According to the CDC, the average US death toll is 169 per 100,000 as of Saturday.

New York City has the highest mortality rate, with 382 deaths per 100,000, followed by New Jersey, Massachusetts, Road Island and Mississippi.

The Arizona case rate per 100,000 people since the pandemic began was also ranked 6th in the country as of Saturday.

Arizona reported 17,153 known COVID-19 deaths on Sunday. The state exceeded 17,000 on April 7, after passing 16,000 on March 2, 15,000 on February 17, 14,000 on February 6, and 13,000 on January 29. .. Deaths (Number. The state exceeded 10,000 known deaths on January 9. The first known death in Arizona from the disease occurred in mid-March 2020.

A total of 853,761 COVID-19 cases have been identified throughout the state. There were relatively low case reports in March and April. Of the cases reported in the last 42 days, 39 were less than 1,000.

The Arizona data dashboard shows that 85% of all ICU beds in the state and 87% of all inpatient beds are used on Friday, with 9% ICU beds and 6% non-ICU beds being COVID-19 patients. Shows that it is occupied by. 275 ICU beds and 1,104 non-ICU beds were available throughout the state.

Hospitalizations for this illness have generally declined for about 13 weeks and appear to have leveled off recently.

The total number of patients admitted for COVID-19 cases known or suspected in Arizona decreased from 567 on Friday to 549, well below the record 5,082 inpatients on January 11. .. One of the surges in the summer of 2020 was July 13, 3,517.

The number of suspected or known cases of COVID-19 in ICUs throughout Arizona was 150 on Saturday, down from 154 on Friday, well below the record high of 1,183 on January 11. I did. The peak in use for COVID-19 was 970.

opinion: Why the COVID-19 surge may be even harder for Arizona to stop

COVID-19 was confirmed on ventilator, and suspected Arizonas recorded 70 on Saturday, a slight increase from 66 on Friday, well below the record high of 821, which reached 13 January. With 687 patients.

On Saturday, 1,007 patients were seen in the COVID-19 emergency room. This is well below the December 29, 1-day record of 2,341 COVID-19-positive or suspicious patients seen in the state-wide emergency department.

Arizona began the first COVID-19 vaccination of healthcare workers, long-term care facilities, and front-line first responders in mid-December. The state in early March moved to a predominantly age-based development, and in late March, anyone over the age of 16 was able to start registering reservations.

As of Sunday, more than 2.6 million people across the state have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 1.8 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data. There are about 5.6 million adults over the age of 18 in Arizona.

What you need to know about Sunday numbers

Cases reported in Arizona: 853,761.

The number of cases since the outbreak began has increased by 711, or 0.08%. 853,050 identified cases on Saturday. These daily cases are grouped by the date reported to the state health department, not the date the test was performed.

Cases by county: 531,156 in Maricopa, 114,179 in Pima, 50,585 in Pinal, 36,976 in Yuma, 22,415 in Mojave, 18,512 in Yavapai, 17,488 in Coconino, 16,051 in Navajo, 11,823 in Cochise, 11,269 in Apache, 7,897 in Santa Cruz, 6,861 in Gira According to state numbers, there are 5,528 in Graham, 2,451 in Lapas and 568 in Greenlee.

According to state data, the per 100,000 case rate since the outbreak of the pandemic was highest in Yuma County, followed by Apache, Santa Cruz, Graham, and Navajo counties. The incidence in Yuma County is 16,080 per 100,000. By comparison, according to the CDC, the average rate in the United States since the outbreak of the pandemic was 9,471 per 100,000 as of Saturday.

Navajo Nation reported a total of 30,357 cases and 1,262 confirmed deaths as of Saturday. Navajo Nation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

As of Friday, the Arizona Correctional Bureau reported that 12,266 prisoners, including 2,241 in Tucson, 2,029 in Aiman, 2,014 in Yuma, 1,303 in Lewis, and 1,163 in Douglas, were COVID-19-positive. did. 46,309 prisoners were tested throughout the state. A total of 2,754 prison staff were positive on self-reported tests, the agency said. Forty-three imprisoned people in Arizona have been confirmed dead in COVID-19, and an additional 11 are under investigation.

Race / ethnicity is unknown for 17% of all COVID-19 cases across the state, but 38% of positive cases are Caucasian, 30% are Hispanic or Latino, 5% are Native American, 3% are Black, 1 % Have been diagnosed with Asian / Pacific Islands descent. ..

Of those who have been positive in Arizona since the onset of the pandemic, 16% are under 20 years old, 44% are 20-44 years old, 15% are 45-54 years old, 12% are 55-64 years old, and 13% are 65 years old. I was over the age. ..

As of Sunday, the institute completed 4,169,088 diagnostic tests on unique individuals with COVID-19, of which 13.6% returned positive. That number includes both PCR and antigen testing. The percentage of positive tests was 6%, 5% in 6 weeks. State numbers exclude data from laboratories that do not report electronically.

The State Department of Health includes cases where the antigen test, another type of test to determine the current infection, may be positive. An antigen test (not related to an antibody test) uses a nasal swab or another fluid sample to test for the current infection. Results are usually produced within 15 minutes.

Positive antigen test results are believed to be very accurate, but false-negative results are more likely, says Mayo Clinic. Mayo Clinic officials say doctors may recommend a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test to confirm negative antigen test results.

As of Saturday, Arizona had the sixth highest case rate in the country since January 21, 2020. CDC.

According to the CDC, the infection rate in Arizona is 11,720 per 100,000 people. The national average is 9,471 cases per 100,000 people, but states that were hit hard in the early stages of the pandemic may be underestimated due to the lack of tests available in March and April 2020. there is.

Reported deaths in Arizona: 17,153

Deaths by county: 9,767 in Maricopa, 2,381 in Pima, 862 in Pinal, 827 in Yuma, 698 in Mojave, 523 in Navajo, 496 in Yavapai, 422 in Apache, 328 in Coconino 282 in Cochise, 227 in Gira, 174 in Santa Claus, 79 in Lapas, 77 in Graham, 10 in Greenlee.

People over the age of 65 account for 12,863, or 75%, of the 17,153 deaths. After that, 14% of deaths were 55-64 years old, 6% were 45-54 years old, and 4% were 20-44 years old.

6% of deaths were of unknown race / ethnicity, but 50% of deaths were Caucasian, 29% Hispanic or Latino, 8% Native American, 3% Black, 1% Asian / Pacific Islands It was a system. Performance.

The world death toll on Sunday morning was 3,013,818. According to the report, the United States has the highest death toll than any other country in the world, at 567,032. Johns Hopkins University.. A total of 17,153 deaths in Arizona represent approximately 3% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

