Active COVID cases in Massachusetts are declining as health officials report 1,265 new positive tests and seven more died on Sunday.





Massachusetts public health officials announced on Sunday 1,265 new COVID cases and 7 new deaths. This shows that the number of active cases throughout the state has decreased for the sixth straight day. According to the State Department, there are currently 34,682 to 3,4,553 active cases on Saturday. On Friday, health officials reported 35,100 active cases of the virus. During the pandemic process, 631,471 inhabitants of Massachusetts tested positive for the coronavirus, killing 17,117. The new case on Sunday is based on 79,078 molecular tests, DPH said. Since last year, at least 20.4 million tests have been conducted throughout the state. As of Sunday, 2,037,794 inhabitants of Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated. DPH Daily Vaccine Report.. At least 3,041,808 people are receiving the first dose of Pfizer or modelna vaccine. Saturday state has reached a milestone Currently, more than 2 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated As the number of pandemic deaths worldwide has exceeded 3 million. Nationally, the United States is currently reporting about 70,000 new cases per day, and officials such as Dr. Anthony Fauci say that highly contagious variants will become the dominant strain in multiple regions. Similarly, we are concerned about increased travel and relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Infectious disease expert Fauci predicted a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Sunday. Will return to distributionThere are probably restrictions and warnings after the federal public health authorities met on Friday. The federal government has suspended national distribution of the vaccine after a very rare blood clot was reported in six women. As of Sunday, 693 to 701 people were hospitalized for the virus on Saturday. According to the DPH, at least 162 people are in the intensive care unit and 103 are intubated. The average age of inpatients is currently 59 years. The average positive rate for 7 days was 1.97%, down from 2.15% on Saturday. Last week, 59 communities were designated High risk of COVID infection, Decreased from 77 last week. After returning to face-to-face learning, last week’s public school Highest record of COVID cases, 1,095 students and 184 staff were positive on the test. The total number of COVID cases by county is as follows: Barnstable County: 13,211 Berkshire County: 6,065 Bristol County: 63,209 Dukes County: 1,174 Essex County: 93,489 Franklin County: 2,379 Hampden County: 48,991 Hampshire County: 8,771 Middle Sex County: 129,437 Nantucket County: 1,434 Norfolk County: 52,531 Plymouth County: 46,640 Suffolk County: 89,213 Worcester County: 73,744 Relevant content:

