The total number of COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois exceeds 8 million as Chicago set to expand eligibility to all adults on Monday.





More than 8 million COVID-19 vaccine shots are now in the arms of Illinois as Chicago prepares to expand its eligibility to all adults from Monday, state health officials announced on Sunday. did. Since mid-December, Illinois has received 8,054,634 coronavirus vaccines on Saturday, including an additional 115,330 vaccinations. According to the Illinois Public Health Service website, more than 3.33 million people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, two weeks after their last dose. This is about 26% of the state’s population, well below the 80% required for herd immunity. Illinois boasts a 7-day moving average of 125,146 vaccines daily. With the exception of Chicago, all residents over the age of 16 have been eligible for the vaccine since last week. The city provider is set to extend the qualification to all adults from Monday. Approximately 10,000 Chicago residents were vaccinated daily last week, according to city officials. In a statement, Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Alwadi said, “We are encouraged by rising vaccination rates, but the number of COVID-19 cases is slow and persistent, especially among young Chicago citizens. It keeps increasing. ” “As we expand our eligibility, we can increase vaccination of younger populations and slow the spread of the virus. Hopefully there will be more federal vaccine supply.” In a statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged Chicago citizens to vaccinate, while asking patience to make an appointment because the city’s vaccine supply is still limited. “Opening the vaccination eligibility to all adults in Chicago is another important milestone in our goal of immunizing everyone, overcoming the pandemic and reopening the city safely. “Wrightfoot said. Chicago citizens can book appointments at zocdoc.com/vaccine Alternatively, call (312) 746-4835.Residents are also in the city COVID-19 Vaccine Finder To identify additional vaccine providers that handle their own schedules, such as Costco Pharmacies, CVS, Jewel Osco, Mariano’s, and Walgreens. For additional help in finding appointments, please visit: coronavirus.illinois.gov Alternatively, call (833) 621-1284. The vaccine news came out when Illinois began showing signs that it could recover from a third virus resurgence. On Sunday, state health officials reported that 2,666 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in 70,106 tests processed by the Illinois Public Health Service on the final day. This has reduced the state-wide 7-day positive rate to 4%, and there are signs of hope that the virus epidemic has begun to slow again in Illinois. This indicator, which experts are carefully monitoring to determine the rate of spread of the virus, has risen since last month and peaked at 4.4% last Monday. Since then, it has been gradually decreasing. Coronavirus hospitalizations have increased by almost 90% since last month across the state. As of Saturday night, 2,127 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, of whom 409 were in the intensive care unit and 173 were ventilated, officials said. The virus kills an average of about 20 people a day this month as well. State health officials reported 10 more virus-related deaths on Sunday — half of which were recorded in the Chicago area. This brings the number of deaths from the state pandemic to 21,633.

