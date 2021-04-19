The Main CDC reports another death and 346 cases of coronavirus throughout the state





Another Mainer died after health officials reported an additional 346 cases of coronavirus across the state on Sunday. The number of cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days across the state is 5,522. This is an estimate of the current active case count in the state, as the main CDC no longer tracks recovery in all patients. That’s up from 5,471 on Saturday. A woman in her 80s or older from Kennebec County was infected with the virus, killing 765 people across the state. According to the Maine CDC, the total number of cases of coronavirus in Maine is 57,285, according to a report on Sunday. It’s up from 56,939 on Saturday. Of these, 43,029 were confirmed to be positive and 14,256 were classified as “potential cases,” the Main CDC reported. The new state-wide case rate on Sunday was 2.59 cases per 10,000 residents, with a state-wide total case rate of 428.01. The 7-day average of new coronavirus cases in Maine was 480.4, an increase from 461.3 a day ago, 315.6 a week ago, and 199.9 a month ago. The average peaked at 625.3 on January 14. Most cases have been detected in mainners in their twenties, but mainners over the age of 80 account for the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than in men. Use the interactive graphics below for a complete breakdown of age and gender demographics of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. So far, 1,770 mainners have been hospitalized with COVID-19. New coronavirus.. Of these, 104 are currently hospitalized, 33 are on critical care and 14 are on ventilator. Currently, 99 out of 383 critical care beds and 242 out of 319 ventilators are available. in the meantime. 448 alternative ventilators are available. The total state-wide hospitalization rate on Sunday was 13.22 patients per 10,000 residents. Androscoggin (6,447), Aroostook (1,560), Cumberland (15,321), Franklin (1,142), Hancock (1,194), Kennebec (5,096), Knox (899), Lincoln (774), Oxford (2,958), Penobscott (5,068), Piscataquis (420), Sagadahoc (1,169), Somerset (1,687), Wald (773), Washington (808), York (11,965) counties. Information on where the additional four cases were reported was not immediately available. For a complete breakdown of counties by county data, use the interactive graphic below. Overall, 2,256,300 tests have been conducted, with a state-wide positive rate of 2.75 percent. Over the last 24 hours, an additional 11,744 mainners have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. As of Sunday, 564,281 mainners received the first dose of the vaccine and 427,527 received the final dose. According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Sunday afternoon, the coronavirus affected 31,650,993 people and killed 567,092 in all 50 states of the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. .. medicine. 209 million doses of vaccine have been administered nationwide, According to Bloomberg..

