What to do now as you qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine

It’s your turn.

Today, everyone in the United States over the age of 16 is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. This is an important step towards the end of the pandemic.

Northeast Need a student Unless exempted for medical or religious reasons, return to campus for full vaccination in the fall semester. If a sufficient number of people in the community are immune, the spread of the coronavirus is severely restricted and protects more vulnerable individuals who may not be vaccinated for medical reasons.Appearance of variant For those who can be vaccinated against the coronavirus, getting injections as soon as possible is becoming more and more urgent.

Here’s what you need to know to get vaccinated:

First, select the place where you want to be vaccinated.

Choose from state-owned mass vaccination sites, medical centers and pharmacies. For Massachusetts, the list of locations can be found at: vaxfinder.mass.gov.. If you are in another state Vaccine finder.org..

There are many vaccination sites within walking distance of the Boston campus. Two mass vaccination sites in the state are located near both ends of the campus. The Hynes Convention Center and the Reggie Lewis Center at Roxbury Community College.Community health center such as Tufts Medical Center And Boston Medical center There are also several pharmacies nearby with vaccine distribution facilities such as Walgreens, CVS, Stop & Shop.

Then register your reservation.

Some sites allow you to pre-register online to automatically sign up for appointments and be alerted when it’s your turn.In Massachusetts you can: Pre-register online You will need to contact us when an appointment is available to schedule at one of the mass vaccination sites.

Pre-registration is an easy option, but you may be able to get a reservation faster by looking for empty slots on other sites. You can sign up for Twitter notifications from to help you find your appointments when the store opens. @vaccinetime.. The account will also be shared if there are additional doses that need to be administered promptly.There are also websites that scrutinize the sites called for you Covid-19 vaccine spotter Scan pharmacy appointments in any state of your choice.You can also check Your local pharmacyCheck the website to see if you can make a reservation.

If you need help booking your booking, Massachusetts COVID Vaccination Help..

If you’re having trouble finding an appointment in Massachusetts, try New Hampshire as well. As of Monday, the state has opened vaccination facilities outside the state.

The university community at other US campus locations in Northeastern may refer to the following resources for information:

Vaccines will be available to Canadian and UK faculty and students in the near future. The university continues to monitor supply and timelines across Northeastern’s global network locations.

What to bring to your schedule:

If you have an ID card and a health insurance card, please bring them with you. The ID is for verifying your name in the vaccination system and your insurance will be charged to you free of charge. You can receive the vaccine without either, and the vaccine distribution site cannot deny that you do not have the vaccine. Vaccines are free for everyone.

What to expect at the vaccination site:

Check-in procedures vary from location to location, but at the earliest, you may need to wait outdoors to maintain physical distance indoors. Once you come in, the staff will help you schedule your second shot. After shooting, you should observe for 15 minutes at the designated safe and appropriate distance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I get vaccinated if I don’t live in Massachusetts all year long? Or if I’m an international student?

Okay. Massachusetts vaccination sites inoculate anyone living, working, or studying in a state 16 years or older, regardless of their place of residence or immigrant status. Many other states have similar policies.

If I take my first dose in Massachusetts (or another state) and then leave the state, how do I take a second dose?

At the end of the semester, you may need to schedule a second shot elsewhere. Vaccine providers understand that and ask if they are scheduling a second shot when making an appointment. Pharmacies also prioritize people who sign up for a second shot through the system. Try to get the same type of vaccine at both doses.

How about international students?

International students should check to see if their home country offers vaccines available in Massachusetts before receiving their first injection here. Students plan a vaccination timeline, Public Health Authority Guidelines.. International students who cannot be vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall will be assisted in making a reservation upon arrival.

What documentation do I need about Northeastern vaccine requirements?

Students only need to share basic information about when they took the shot and which manufacturer’s vaccine they received. Madeleine Estabrook, Senior Deputy Prime Minister for Student Affairs, Northeastern University.. That information will be printed on the COVID-19 vaccination record card provided at the time of vaccination booking. Estabrook It is advisable to take a picture or make a copy of the card for your records.

What does it mean to be “fully vaccinated”?

Immediately after receiving the second shot, it has not yet been fully vaccinated. It takes two weeks for your body’s immune response to the vaccine to fully develop. During that period, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are to keep a physical distance and keep wearing a mask, even with others who have been vaccinated.

Does this requirement mean that COVID-19 testing requirements or other health and safety protocols will change?

Northeastern University will continue to monitor and follow CDC guidelines regarding health and safety protocols such as masking, hand washing, and healthy distance. All health and safety requirements, including tests, are valid until further notice.

Will vaccinated people be exempt from the required COVID-19 test?

No. At this time, vaccinated individuals should continue with the required COVID-19 tests.

What if I do my best to access the vaccine and cannot access it before class begins in the fall?

Northeastern University will continue to closely monitor vaccine access and supply throughout its global network, especially as it approaches the beginning of the fall semester. We strongly recommend that you obtain the vaccine as soon as it becomes available. For international students who may have restricted access to the vaccine, Northeastern University will help you obtain the vaccine as soon as you arrive.

For more information on Northeastern vaccination requirements, see University Dedicates. COVID-19 website.. For media inquiries, Please contact us [email protected]..