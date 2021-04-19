COVID-19 can damage the brain, but the virus is not detected in the brain

We’ve had a COVID-19 pandemic for over a year, and scientists are still wondering what the virus does, how it affects the human body, and its impact on the near and distant future from a health perspective. I’m trying to figure out. We know that it can cause havoc and sometimes permanent damage to various organs of the body. The effects on the brain have fascinated researchers since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, new research shows that the virus does not infect brain cells, but it can still cause serious neurological damage. Neuropathologists, neurologists, and neuroradiologists at Columbia University Vagelos College came to this conclusion after analyzing the condition of dozens of dead patients.journal brain Present this research Read again- Delhi COVID-19 Situation Critical Keziwar seeks center help as the surge continues within limits

Neurological changes can be due to inflammation of other parts of the body

There has been considerable debate about whether the virus infects the brain, according to researchers, but no signs of it have been found in the brain cells of more than 40 COVID-19 patients. But at the same time, they observed many pathological changes in these brains.They say this may explain why critically ill patients experience confusion, delirium, and other serious symptoms. Neurological effects Why people with mild cases experience “brain fog” for weeks or months. This is the largest and most detailed COVID-19 brain autopsy report ever published, and the most common neurological changes in these patients are inflammation caused by viruses in other parts of the body or cerebrovascular disease. It suggests that it may be due to. Read again- Experimental antiviral drug MK-4482 shows potential for Covid-19

No virus found in brain cells

During the course of the study, researchers examined the brains of 41 COVID-19 patients who died of the disease, primarily during Hispanic hospitalization. The average age of the patients ranged from 38 to 97 years. About half of these patients were intubated and all were intubated. Lung damage Because of infection. Some patients died shortly after arriving in the emergency room, while others were hospitalized for several months. All patients underwent extensive laboratory and laboratory studies, and some underwent MRI and CT scans of the brain. Read again- People with hematological malignancies may not be fully protected from Covid-19 after mRNA vaccination: Study

To detect viruses in brain neurons and glial cells, researchers used multiple methods, including RNA in situ hybridization, which can detect viral RNA in intact cells. antibody It can detect viral proteins in cells. RT-PCR is a highly sensitive technique for detecting viral RNA. However, they were unable to detect evidence of the virus in the patient’s brain cells. However, they found very low levels of viral RNA by RT-PCR. This may be due to a virus in the blood vessels or meninges that line the brain.

Serious brain injury detected

In all patients, researchers found significant brain pathology, despite the absence of the virus in the brain. It falls into two main categories. They noticed many areas of damage due to lack of oxygen.Because the patient also had severe lung disease Hypoxic damage It wasn’t surprising in my brain. Some of these were large areas caused by strokes, but most were very small and could only be detected with a microscope. Based on other characteristics, researchers found that these small areas of hypoxic damage were caused by blood clots, which are common in patients with severe COVID-19, who temporarily stopped supplying oxygen to that area. I think it was. They also saw numerous activated microglia in most patients. These are immune cells that are present in the brain and can be activated by pathogens.

Brain damage is seen even without the virus in the brain

Researchers have discovered a process called the neuronal esophagus, a cluster of microglia that attacks neurons. Microglia may have been activated by inflammatory cytokines such as interleukin-6 associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection because no virus was detected in the brain. Moreover, hypoxia can induce the expression of “eating me” signals on the surface of neurons, making hypoxic neurons more vulnerable to activated microglia. Therefore, COVID-19 can damage the brain without directly infecting brain cells. Activated microglia were found primarily in the heart and respiratory rhythms, the lower brainstem, which regulates consciousness levels, and the hippocampus, which is involved in memory and mood.

(There is input from the institution)

Release date: April 19, 2021 9:47 am







