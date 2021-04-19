Research states that microorganisms are “unknown unknowns,” even though they are essential to all life.Microbiology

New research emphasizes that little is known about microorganisms, which are the hidden majority of life on Earth.

Life on Earth depends on vast amounts of bacteria, fungi, and other small organisms. They produce oxygen, keep the soil healthy and regulate the climate. Microorganisms play an important role in the production of food products such as cheese, beer, yogurt and bread.

But despite their importance to human life and global health New scientific treatise It shows our “deep ignorance” about the biodiversity of microorganisms and how they are changing.

David Thaler, a biologist and author of the treatise at the University of Basel, said: “Most scientific treatises tell us new facts. This is another kind of paper. It doesn’t answer anything, but asks new questions.”

Populations of many flora and fauna are declining rapidly, with approximately one million species endangered. According to a report supported by the United Nations in 2019.. Plants and animals are counted over time to monitor how populations change.

Microbes are often found in extreme environments – Survive at the bottom of the sea, Frozen deep in the glacier And even inside Toxic volcanic lake – Make them difficult to study.Not well understood, but bacteria and other small organisms Popular In the deep biosphere below the surface of the earth.

Professor Frederick Kohan, a microbial ecologist at Wesleyan University in Connecticut who reviewed the study before publication, said that animal and microbial extinctions may be closely related, but new bacterial species form at a very high rate. Extinction of plants and animals because it can be done.

“When a mammalian species becomes extinct, we must expect all microorganisms that depend primarily or exclusively on that species to become extinct,” he said.

“On the other hand, microbial ecologists like me, who are studying the diversity of very closely related bacteria, find that new bacterial species are constantly being formed. Bacteria divide existing resources. There are always new ways to enable new species. “

Microbial community on the surface of kelp. About 90% of the total weight of marine life is microorganisms. Photo: Tabita Ramirez-Puebla and Jessica Mark Welch / Marine Biological Laboratory

In this paper, we look at changes in microbial biodiversity on a global scale, including monitoring small sequence changes similar to those used to track Covid-19 mutants and analyzing the molecular mechanisms of gene transfer. I am considering how to study. Researchers hope that this study will encourage others to investigate.

“Socrates, called ignorance of what we do not know, is” deep ignorance. ” This type of ignorance was also called the “unknown unknown” by former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. This treatise identifies what or was a biologically unknown unknown, “says Thaler.

Jesse Ausbel, Director of Rockefeller University The program for the human environment, which sponsors the study, states: system Almost 300 years ago, in 1735, there is not yet a complete list of flora and fauna that he began cataloging. Doing the same with perhaps 1,000 times more microbes and measuring changes is not easy. “

Microorganisms in the human body Link to conditions From obesity and type 2 diabetes to food intolerance and anxiety. However, research has found that the impact on human ignorant planets of how microbial life is changing is also unclear.

About 90% of the total weight of marine life is microorganisms, by 2010 Marine Biological Sensors. Microorganisms are important for carbon recovery, breaking down organic matter and forming the basis of food webs.

Kelp microorganisms. These small organisms are located at the bottom of the food chain, breaking down organic matter and making it available to other organisms. Photo: Tabita Ramirez-Puebla and Jessica Mark Welch / Marine Biological Laboratory

Viruses such as Covid-19 and other microorganisms Yersinia pestis Bacteria that cause bubonic plague can cause illness, More and more related to the destruction of nature.. Understanding changes in microbial abundance and diversity is important for understanding global health.

“There is no agency yet to monitor the state of the microbial world, nor is there a WWF or Nature Conservancy for microbials. Perhaps one day we will recognize and correct our negligence and address microbial diversity. I will pay homage, “says Ausubel.

Find more Click here for the era of extinction, And follow the biodiversity reporter Phoebe Weston And Patrick Greenfield For all the latest news and features on Twitter