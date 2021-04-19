Vaccine reservations are now available for all Mass residents over the age of 16

People over the age of 16 can make reservations, but the vaccine developed by Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people over the age of 16.

Baker administration and vaccinated officials, while new demand is expected to surge, previously caused problems such as website crashes and unreserved notifications due to qualifications being released, but have recently begun. They have mentioned the improved pre-registration system and logistics at the vaccine site and they are ready to meet it.

Baker’s authorities, a pre-registration system set up last month, put hundreds of thousands of inhabitants in line for shooting, even before they qualified.

As of last week, more than 1.6 million people had been pre-registered at high-volume vaccination sites and five dozen regional vaccination centers, said Katry Lee, a spokeswoman for the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center. Over 1 million of them were contacted to schedule an appointment.

Sunday state I sent an email or text According to Riley, some residents can book appointments for vaccination after Monday. Not everyone in the newly qualified group received the notification on Sunday.

Read the Sunday email from the state sent with the subject “Book Now: Pre-Registration for MA Vaccine”, “It’s time to book your vaccine”.

Kirsten Baxtran, a newly qualified vaccine, was ready to “keep up until midnight to make an appointment” and thought the process could take days, but he happened to invite her. He said he had awakened to a text from the state he had. Sign up to get her shot.

“I immediately got it on this week’s mass vaccination site. This process wouldn’t have been this easy,” said a 26-year-old Natick resident who was given her new qualifications. He said that not all his friends received the same invitation.

“I don’t know why I was lucky enough to get it early, but I hope it will be just as easy for everyone else,” Baxtran said. “I think one of the benefits of being at the end of Phase 3 is that the process looks smoother.”

Eligible residents can also use vaxfinder.mass.gov Search for open reservation slots elsewhere, such as pharmacies and grocery stores. The website was working fine even early in the morning.

Olivia Feri said she had heard about state website issues since she expanded her qualifications in the past, so a 16-year-old Sogas resident will try to book from the CVS website on Sunday night. ..

“I feel like I’ve been waiting forever for my final qualification,” Feri said.

She said she believes that “it is imperative to vaccinate most of the students / faculty / staff as soon as possible” as Feri’s student Austin Preparatory School in Reading is back full-time. I did.

At midnight on Monday, the ferry plan worked as she wanted.

“I visited the site at 12:00 am. The Massachusetts reservation seemed to be fully booked, but I chose Massachusetts as the location via another state,” said the locals this Friday. Feri, who is planning his first booking on CVS, said. ..

The state stopped using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine last week, allowing federal authorities to investigate rare blood clots in six recipients. Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s leading infectious disease specialists, said on Sunday that the decision to resume J & J vaccine should be made on Friday.

Despite the pause, Massachusetts currently manages an average of over 90,000 shots per day. Fully vaccinated 2 million adults, nearly half of Governor Charlie Baker’s goal of immunizing 4.1 million inhabitants by July 4.

The giant vaccination center, like other sites operated by hospitals, groups of doctors, retail pharmacies, community health centers and community partners, offers Pfizer-BioNTech and Cambridge-based Moderna double-dose vaccines. I continue to use it.

At a press conference in Hines last week, Baker’s decision to open a vaccination appointment for all adults on Monday is “an important milestone in our mission to vaccinate qualified residents and end this pandemic. “.

Nationwide Almost 130 million people People over the age of 18 have been vaccinated at least once, about half of adults, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported over the weekend.

One glove reader said he was pre-registered for about five weeks through the state system. “I was patiently waiting because the high-priority group was vaccinated,” he said on the waiting list. It wasn’t until I heard that many other states were already qualified for ages 16 and up that I gradually became more impatient.

When I received an email from the state notifying me that I was eligible for the vaccine, the reader initially deleted most of the email — I thought it was a further reminder that they were on the waiting list. It was. They were able to secure a time frame at Gillette almost immediately when they realized it was an invitation to book an appointment.

“I was a little dissatisfied with the slow deployment of the vaccine in Massachusetts. When I finally received the notification that I could register, I could hardly believe it,” the reader said. “I use public transport in the cities where I work four days a week, so I think I needed a lot of recent decisions to expand my qualifications.”

Readers were reassured that they had finally scheduled their first vaccine appointment, and despite their “needle phobia”, now “a little small weight” was lifted from their shoulders. He said he felt like.

“I’m relieved to know that I can play my part in protecting the people around me, which gives me the optimism that many of the pandemics lacked,” the reader said. It was.

The Biden administration will reportedly pay heavy wages 1 day campaign Efforts were made to persuade Americans to be vaccinated against the virus on Monday in line with the April 19 deadline set by President Biden in the state to vaccinate all adults.

Federal government Rapidly expanding its role in inhabitants’ immunity Opposing Massachusetts and later COVID-19, it has set up mega-vaccination sites nationwide, increasingly shaping state policies on how vaccines are distributed.

Globe staff Robert Weisman, Emma Platoff, and John Hilliard contributed to this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @ shannonlarson98..