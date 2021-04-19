Do you need a mask outdoors?Expert weighted

Washington (AFP)

It’s a familiar sight in some US cities such as Washington, New York, and San Francisco. People walk down the street, ride a bicycle, or sit in a park with a mask on, even if they are far away from others.

Certain states, such as Maine, maintain the obligation to mask outdoor masks on hiking trails and beaches.

So where is the evidence? And what if there is harm to public health measures that go beyond science, or if people act more cautiously than necessary?

-It’s much safer outdoors-

Scientists have learned a lot about Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

In terms of how it is transmitted, the surface has been found to be not a major vector and increased disinfection efforts are a misguided use of time and resources.

Second, top experts now believe that the disease is primarily levitation.

This means that large droplets from a cough or sneeze quickly fall to the ground, whereas they spread through fine breathing particles that remain suspended in the air for some time.

This makes the outdoors much safer than indoors, says Jose-Luis Jimenez, a leading aerosol scientist at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

“It’s much more dangerous indoors because the walls, ceilings and floors trap air,” he told AFP.

“The much more air movement makes the risk much lower outdoors,” says exhalation, especially in warmer climates.

However, he emphasized that low risk does not mean that there is no risk.

Just as you breathe smoke outdoors when you’re near a smoker, spending a lot of time near an outdoor carrier is unlikely to get you infected with Covid.

-What is the chance of infection? —

Currently, there are many studies that have attempted to quantify the risk of Covid infection outdoors.

Last October, Chinese researchers compiled information on 7,324 cases and published a treatise in Indoor Air that included information on where the virus was caught.

In a village in Shangqiu, Henan Province, only one recorded outbreak of a 27-year-old man was infected after an outdoor conversation with a carrier in January 2020.

More recently, the Irish Times has asked government officials for information on 232,164 Covids captured domestically by March 24, 2021.

In total, 262 are involved in outdoor transmission, accounting for only 0.1 percent of the total.

Government agencies rely on unconfirmed reports that outdoor activities such as construction and sports are involved, which may not even consider individuals involved in indoor rallies, so estimates are high. There is also a possibility.

Donald Milton, a professor at the University of Maryland and one of the pioneers in the field of aerosol science, advises people to avoid outdoor congestion, especially if the air is stagnant, including screaming. I am.

But he doesn’t think you always need to wear your mask.

“I have a mask when I’m jogging in a neighborhood where the house is more than 10 meters (32 feet) away and there are few dogs or kids playing in the yard,” he said.

“On warm days, you can’t run too far if you wear it. Then you can wear it if you stop chatting with other people. If you go for a walk with your friends, you can wear it.”

-Political issues-

Wearing masks became a political issue in the United States early in the pandemic, and some conservatives, inspired by former President Donald Trump, saw them as an insult to personal liberties.

Liberals are generally more likely to take the virus seriously and have seen masks outdoors as a way to show solidarity with the community during times of crisis.

However, Amesh Adalja, a public health expert at Johns Hopkins University, said it was time to dial back the obligations of outdoor masks and adopt a more subtle approach that was more in harmony with science.

“Masks are so pervasive in politics that people go around and make other individuals’mask shame’, and I think it’s counterproductive,” he said. ..

“I would especially like unvaccinated people to wear masks in indoor situations where social distance is not available,” he said.

In addition, measures that give the impression that the outdoors are dangerous tend to drive people indoors, which is far more dangerous, he added.

Some experts argue that the value of the obligation of outdoor masks is to keep messaging simple enough for the general public to understand, but Adalja disagrees.

“I think it does nothing but break the trust between public health authorities and the public,” he said, and non-professionals can read medical journals and notice when the official message deviates from the evidence. Added.

© 2021 AFP