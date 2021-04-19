Potential COVID-19 antiviral drug tested in humans after proven effective in hamster studies





A new study from the National Institutes of Health shows potential COVID-19 antivirals with early prospects and efficacy in hamsters. The results revealed that the antiviral drug MK-4482 “significantly reduced the level of viral and disease damage in the lungs of hamsters treated for SARS-CoV-2 infection.” statement.. Orally-only drugs are currently being tested in human clinical trials. Remdesivir, another antiviral drug already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, can only be delivered intravenously. Scientists said MK-4482 was found to be effective when given up to 12 hours before or 12 hours after injecting the coronavirus into hamsters. Relation: Pfizer launches phase I trial of oral COVID-19 treatment The latest study involved three groups of hamsters. Pre-infection treatment group, post-infection treatment group, and untreated control group. For the two treatment groups, scientists orally administered hamster MK-4482 every 12 hours for 3 days. The results showed that hamster lung infectious virus was one-hundredth of the control group and had fewer lung lesions than the control group. The US Food and Drug Administration Fully approved Remdesivir, an antiviral agent for the treatment of COVID-19. Recommended for hospital patients who need oxygen supplementation. In addition, the agency has granted emergency use authorization for nine other COVID-19 treatments. Relation: Global COVID-19 deaths exceed 3 million Is the drug approved for emergency use, administered intravenously, and manufactured by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and EliLily intensively administered with antibodies made in the laboratory to combat COVID-19 and at high risk of severe symptoms? It is intended for people who need to be hospitalized. Michigan will expand the use of COVID-19 treatment in hopes of significantly reducing the increase in hospitalizations and mortality, state officials announced last week in an effort to reduce the country’s highest infection rate. Governor Gretchen Whitmer said treatment with Remdesivir could save lives, adding that it was likely to have helped then-President Donald Trump, who was infected last fall. Eligible individuals (estimated 30% of infected residents) include the elderly and those with existing or potential health risks. According to Johns Hopkins, more than 31 million Americans have been COVID-19 positive since the pandemic began in March 2020. Since then, more than 567,000 Americans have died from the virus. Relation: According to the CDC, half of adults in the United States receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. The government announced on Sunday that half of all adults in the United States received at least one COVID-19 shot. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 130 million people over the age of 18 have been vaccinated at least once, accounting for 50.4% of the total adult population. Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the population, are fully vaccinated. The Associated Press and Megan Ziegler contributed to this report. This story was reported by Los Angeles.

