Covid-19: A new study to investigate whether vaccinated people can still spread the virus

The Covid-19 vaccine was designed to protect individuals from Covid’s illness

However, it is not yet clear whether Shot can prevent the spread of the virus.

A new university campus study focused on moderna vaccines tries to answer this question

If you have been vaccinated with Covid-19, you may be protected from serious Covid illness if you encounter the virus, but unfortunately it is not a free pass to return to your previous life. You know that. -Pandemic.

Instead, health agencies advise that vaccinated individuals should continue to follow public health protocols, including wearing face masks when in public. This is because experts are still learning how the vaccine affects the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid’s disease.

“Until we learn more about how the vaccine affects the spread of Covid-19, those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 wear masks and are 6 feet (1.8 m) from others. ) Need to take precautions in public places, such as away and avoid. Wash hands frequently with crowds and poorly ventilated areas. ” Note Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A new university campus study called PreventCOVIDU seeks to answer this important question directly through contact tracing.by Harvard HealthContact tracing begins with identifying all those who have recently been diagnosed with Covid and have come into contact with them after they have been infected.

This new study will track Covid infections among vaccinated, unvaccinated, and numerous close contacts who have been vaccinated with Moderna.

“We already know that this vaccine can prevent serious Covid-19 infections, but we don’t know if it can prevent the virus from being released through the nose or mouth and infecting others. Is what we are testing in this study. ” Job site..

Communication study design

Earlier this year, Professor Glenda Gray, chairman of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), said Description None of the Covid vaccine clinical trials to date have examined the transmission of the virus after vaccination, but only focused on whether jabs protect individuals from Covid’s disease.

“When you design a transmission study, you design another study. None of the vaccine studies are transmission studies,” she said.

To understand how well a vaccine works to prevent the transmission of the virus, a large amount of vaccination is needed and can be inferred based on that data, as in the case of Israel. design.

Gray explains that this type of study can be done at one university group vaccinated and the other at an unvaccinated university, comparing the data. “This is a complex study, but we are currently designing it,” she added.

Real World the study In Israel, where the population has been vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech jabs, it has been suggested that the vaccine may reduce the risk of both infections, but these types of studies are not conclusive evidence.

About Campus Study

According to the site, the federal-funded Prevent COVIDU study will take place on 21 university campuses and will involve 12,000 university students aged 18-26.

“This study addresses an important question of what vaccination means when it comes to the risk of transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to people in a bubble of trust,” said Morehouse’s Pediatric Infectious Diseases. Specialist Dr. Lily Immersuk said. Atlanta Medical School Washington post..

Participants are randomly divided into two groups. Half of the group will be vaccinated with the first Moderna vaccine immediately and the other half will be vaccinated after 4 months. Each student then identifies “close contacts” (a total of about 25,000) who are invited to participate in the trial.

The site explains that the phone app reminds participants to wipe their noses every day for two weeks. In addition, they may fill out a daily questionnaire about their symptoms, provide two blood samples, and undergo regular Covid screening through the university’s testing system.

Expected results in 2021

The survey lasted five months and results are expected later this year.

Researchers point out that these results are important to explain how the vaccine can prevent asymptomatic (symptomatic) infections and the spread of the virus.

“Because the United States has the highest number of infections and deaths from Covid-19 infections in any country in the world, this study is essential for making informed public policy decisions next year,” the researchers said. I will.

“If the vaccine is found to work primarily by reducing symptoms-prevents serious illness and saves the lives of vaccinated people, but does not control ongoing viral infections-studies , Predicts that the number of asymptomatic infections will increase, which may increase infections and prolong pandemics. “

