Experts: Covid Survivors Should Seek Mental Health Support





Mental illness, anxiety, and depression after Covid-19 are not uncommon, and many people still share concerns about mental health after recovering from Covid-19. Runu Hoque, a 42-year-old housewife and voluntary social worker, changed her normal life unprecedented when she and her entire family tested positive for Covid-19. Things happened when Lune’s husband was transferred to the ICU due to Covid-19 complications and doctors told her to prepare in case her husband lost the fight against a deadly viral infection. Was even worse. “I felt numb. My 10-year-old daughter at home was also Covid-19 positive,” she said. Fortunately, her husband’s health improved and her entire family survived Covid-19. However, she feels that the mental distress of her trials will last much longer. “Even though we all recovered, I was always afraid that I would lose my family to Covid-19. Most of the time I would sit alone for hours and talk to anyone. I didn’t, “she told Dakatribune. Her coping mechanism was to focus on social work, and her daughter painted to return to normal life. “It took me a while to get out of depression, but in the end I recovered. I don’t think many people are so lucky,” Luna added. Mental illness, anxiety, and depression after Covid-19 infection are not uncommon, and many people share mental health concerns even after recovering from Covid-19. A new study published in the Lancet Psychiatry Journal found that more than 230,000 American patients diagnosed one in three Covid-19 survivors with brain or psychiatric disorders within 6 months. I found out that it was done. Of mental and neurological problems. The researchers who conducted the analysis are not clear how the virus is associated with mental states such as anxiety and depression, but these are the most common diagnoses of the 14 disorders they examined. Said there is. “Our results show that brain and psychiatric disorders are more common in Covid-19 than in the flu and other respiratory infections,” said Oxford, UK, who co-led the study. Max Taquet, a university psychiatrist, said. Helal Uddin Ahmed, an associate professor at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), should seek mental health assistance immediately if Covid-19 survivors or their families discover behavioral instability or abnormalities after recovery. I told Dhaka Tribune that there was. “People have this misconception that people suffering from mental illness only need love and care from their families. Mental illness is like any other illness and is an expert if you have mental health problems. I need to talk to him, “he added. A study published in the Lancet Journal also found that the coronavirus could attack brain cells in a variety of ways, and some drugs used to treat Covid-19, such as steroids, adversely affect people’s mental health. It also points out that it may give. “Another main reason people are suffering from mental health problems is that they have to deal with strong mental pressures and health uncertainties after being infected with the virus. This is a mental health problem. It leads to, “pointed Professor Heral. He further recommended that mental health care should be part of the Covid-19 treatment plan and that it is time to take mental health care as an important part of the fight against the pandemic.

