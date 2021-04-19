Wayne County Expands Access to Vaccines at Two New Sites





Wayne County is adding COVID-19 vaccination clinics to Bellville and Flatlock as the state fights against a surge in incidents during a pandemic. County Health officials said the expansion would increase weekly doses to 20,000 at a total of four clinics receiving the vaccine. On Saturday, Michigan added 5,530 COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths as the state approached the weekly case record set in November. “Our goal is to get more shots in our arms as soon as possible so that residents can do it easily,” Wayne County executive Warren Evans said in a statement. “We have a vaccine. There are four community clinics. Now is the time for everyone to get the vaccine. The surest way to put this pandemic behind us is for everyone as soon as possible. It ’s about getting a vaccine. ” Michigan has been a country leader in new infections and hospitalizations for two weeks, with infections increasing for eight consecutive weeks. This week, the state added 47,284 cases and 342 deaths. Of the deaths reported on Saturday, 60 were identified during a review of important records. The Belleville Clinic will open Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm at Jayne County Community College District-Ted Scott Campus in Bellville, 9555 Hagati. The Flat Rock Clinic will also open on Monday and will be set up at the Flat Rock Community Center at 1 Magwire Street in Flat Rock. The Flat Rock Clinic is open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 3pm. For residents and workers 16 years and older in all Wayne County communities. Walk-up reservations are welcomed during normal consultation hours. Alternatively, residents can call (866) 610-3885 to schedule a vaccination appointment with the Wayne County Health Department. Residents of Detroit must call (313) 230-0505 to schedule an appointment through the Detroit Department of Health. All county sites offer Pfizer or Remodeler vaccines, depending on availability.

