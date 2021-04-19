Connect with us

Health

Researchers say simple snoring treatment can also reduce the risk of dementia by more than a third.

  • Experts tracked 50,000 patients with sleep apnea causing snoring
  • Snowlers who received CPAP seemed to have better protection against dementia
  • CPAP includes wearing a mask connected to the bedside machine at night
  • A treatment that costs about £ 500 sends pressurized air into the throat
  • Experts say the study did not prove a link between snoring and dementia

Researchers have found that cheap and easy treatments for snoring can also reduce the risk of dementia by more than a third.

Snowlers who received a treatment called Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) seemed to have better protection against incurable diseases.

CPAP wears a mask connected to the bedside machine at night. It costs about £ 500 and pumps pressurized air into your throat.

This prevents the soft tissues of the throat from collapsing during sleep.

Scientists believe that machines may reduce the risk of dementia by increasing the oxygen supply to the brain.

In the UK, up to 5 million people, mainly men, often snore, a condition called sleep apnea.

It is known to raise blood pressure and pose a threat to stroke and heart attack. When untreated, some studies suggest that it also increases the risk of dementia.

Researchers in the United States at the University of Michigan wanted to see if treating heavy snowlers would reduce their chances of developing dementia.

They tracked 50,000 patients with sleep apnea before 2011.

We compared patients who developed dementia with and without CPAP.

As a result, Sleep magazine showed that snowlers who occasionally use this device are 20-30% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

Among those who wore masks every night, the risk was reduced by 35 percent.

Scientists say the results can benefit millions of people.

The number of people affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is projected to increase from 800,000 to 1.2 million in the United Kingdom by 2040.

Dr. Galit Levi Dunietz, who led the study, said: ‘We found a significant association between CPAP and reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. It may protect people with sleep apnea.

Dr Rosa Sancho of Alzheimer’s Research UK welcomed the study, but emphasized that snoring was so severe that sleep disorders did not prove to actually cause dementia.

What is dementia?Killer disease that robs victims of their memory

Dementia is a comprehensive term used to describe a variety of neurological disorders

Dementia is a comprehensive term used to describe a variety of neurological disorders

Global concerns

Dementia is a comprehensive term used to describe a series of progressive neuropathy (those that affect the brain) that affect memory, thinking, and behavior.

There are many types of dementia, of which Alzheimer’s disease is the most common.

Some people may have a combination of dementia types.

Regardless of the type diagnosed, each person experiences dementia in a unique way.

Dementia is a global concern, but it is most often seen in wealthy countries where people are very likely to live in old age.

How many people will be affected?

The Alzheimer’s Disease Association today reports that there are more than 850,000 people with dementia in the UK, of which more than 500,000 have Alzheimer’s disease.

By 2025, the number of people with dementia in the UK is estimated to exceed one million.

It is estimated that there are 5.5 million people with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States. A similar rate is expected to rise over the next few years.

As a person grows older, so does the risk of developing dementia.

Although the diagnosis rate is improving, it is believed that many people with dementia have not yet been diagnosed.

Is there a cure?

Currently, there is no cure for dementia.

However, new drugs can slow the progression and, if detected early, can be a more effective treatment.

Source: Alzheimer’s Disease Association

