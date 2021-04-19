IIT Mandi researchers are developing an antibacterial self-cleaning face mask and PPE-Edexlive





Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Mandy We have developed virus filtration, self-cleaning, and antibacterial materials that can be used in the manufacture of face masks and other PPE equipment. The research team, led by Dr. Amit Jaiswal, an assistant professor at the IIT Mandy School of Fundamental Sciences, is made up of researchers Praveen Kumar, Shownack Roy, and Ankita Sirker, and uses 1 / 100,000th of the width of the material. .. Human hair that gives antibacterial properties to polycotton fabrics. The results of this work were recently published in the prestigious journal of the American Chemical Society – Applied Materials & Interfaces. Face masks have become (or must be) the default apparel worn in public during these pandemic eras. They are primarily designed to act as a physical barrier between the wearer and the external environment, but in reality they must also act as antibacterial agents to inhibit or kill pathogens. This is especially important for reusable masks. Reusable masks are a necessary alternative to single-use masks that increase littering and contamination problems, and secondary infections. “With the urgency and cost-effectiveness of a pandemic situation in mind, we have developed a strategy to reuse existing PPEs, especially face masks, by applying antibacterial coatings to these protective clothing / textiles,” said Dr. Jaiswal. Says. The team has incorporated a nanometer-sized sheet of molybdenum sulfide, MoS2, whose sharp edges and corners act as a small knife that penetrates the membrane of bacteria and viruses and kills them. “The fabric modified with’nanoknife’showed excellent antibacterial activity even after 60 cycles of washing,” said the principal investigator, which reuses the mask to reduce the generation of biological waste. It’s a great way. Dr. Jaiswal reminds us that improperly discarded PPE is a serious source of secondary infection and that reusable antibacterial masks can avoid this risk. The reusability of the fabric also allows it to be integrated with homemade masks. Read again: Researchers at IIT Mandi are developing scalable methods for efficiently removing heavy metals from water In addition to puncturing microbial membranes, molybdenum sulfide nanosheets allow disinfection when exposed to light. Molybdenum sulfide exhibits photothermal properties. In other words, it absorbs sunlight and converts it into heat, killing microorganisms. “Within 5 minutes of sun exposure, all MoS2-modified fabrics have been shown to kill 100% of both E. coli and S. aureus,” the authors wrote in a recently published paper. Therefore, you can simply hang the mask in bright sunlight to clean it and make it re-wearable. Researchers have developed a prototype of a four-layer face mask using a MoS2 modified fabric. They say that these masks can kill more than 96% of the particles in the COVID virus size range (120 nanometers) without compromising the breathability of the fabric, in addition to being able to kill microorganisms and wash with light. I am reporting. Therefore, it can be a powerful tool to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other microbial infections. “We expect the impact of this innovation on society to be immeasurable given the current state of the world. COVID-19 Pandemic“Dr. Jaswal said. The proposed materials can also be used to manufacture temporary isolation wards, containment cells, and screens / sheets to create quarantines to hold individuals in contact with pathogens.

..





